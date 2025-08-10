San Jose: Break the Siege in Gaza! Rally and March

Date:

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

via San Jose Against War

Location Details:

Federal Building, 280 S 1st St, San Jose

SAN JOSE PROTEST! BREAK THE SIEGE ON GAZA NOW!



‼️ BRING POTS AND PANS!

⏰ SUNDAY, 8/10 @ 1 PM

📍 RALLY @ Federal Court 280 S 1st St

➡️ MARCH thru San Pedro St to City Hall



Gaza is still bring starved by the zionist entity! The situation demands that we SPEAK UP! Medical experts are saying at least 1.1 million people, half of Gaza, are reaching stage 5 famine, which will lead to irreversible damage to the people in Gaza. The US and Israel have colluded to use this famine as a way have their Gaza “Humanitarian” Foundation mercenary front utilize aid sites as a pretext to concentrate Palestinians in order to open fire on them.



OPEN RAFAH CROSSING NOW!

ABOLISH THE US-RUN GAZA HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION MERCENARY FRONT!

END US AID TO ISRAEL!



This action is part of the @antiwaractionnetwork call to action