top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/10/2025
Palestine South Bay Anti-War

San Jose: Break the Siege in Gaza! Rally and March

Federal Building, 280 S 1st St, San Jose
original image (1056x1321)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via San Jose Against War
Location Details:
Federal Building, 280 S 1st St, San Jose
SAN JOSE PROTEST! BREAK THE SIEGE ON GAZA NOW!

‼️ BRING POTS AND PANS!
⏰ SUNDAY, 8/10 @ 1 PM
📍 RALLY @ Federal Court 280 S 1st St
➡️ MARCH thru San Pedro St to City Hall

Gaza is still bring starved by the zionist entity! The situation demands that we SPEAK UP! Medical experts are saying at least 1.1 million people, half of Gaza, are reaching stage 5 famine, which will lead to irreversible damage to the people in Gaza. The US and Israel have colluded to use this famine as a way have their Gaza “Humanitarian” Foundation mercenary front utilize aid sites as a pretext to concentrate Palestinians in order to open fire on them.

OPEN RAFAH CROSSING NOW!
ABOLISH THE US-RUN GAZA HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION MERCENARY FRONT!
END US AID TO ISRAEL!

This action is part of the @antiwaractionnetwork call to action
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sanjoseagainstwar/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 6, 2025 5:27PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code