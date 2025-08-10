From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose: Break the Siege in Gaza! Rally and March
Date:
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via San Jose Against War
Location Details:
Federal Building, 280 S 1st St, San Jose
SAN JOSE PROTEST! BREAK THE SIEGE ON GAZA NOW!
‼️ BRING POTS AND PANS!
⏰ SUNDAY, 8/10 @ 1 PM
📍 RALLY @ Federal Court 280 S 1st St
➡️ MARCH thru San Pedro St to City Hall
Gaza is still bring starved by the zionist entity! The situation demands that we SPEAK UP! Medical experts are saying at least 1.1 million people, half of Gaza, are reaching stage 5 famine, which will lead to irreversible damage to the people in Gaza. The US and Israel have colluded to use this famine as a way have their Gaza “Humanitarian” Foundation mercenary front utilize aid sites as a pretext to concentrate Palestinians in order to open fire on them.
OPEN RAFAH CROSSING NOW!
ABOLISH THE US-RUN GAZA HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION MERCENARY FRONT!
END US AID TO ISRAEL!
This action is part of the @antiwaractionnetwork call to action
‼️ BRING POTS AND PANS!
⏰ SUNDAY, 8/10 @ 1 PM
📍 RALLY @ Federal Court 280 S 1st St
➡️ MARCH thru San Pedro St to City Hall
Gaza is still bring starved by the zionist entity! The situation demands that we SPEAK UP! Medical experts are saying at least 1.1 million people, half of Gaza, are reaching stage 5 famine, which will lead to irreversible damage to the people in Gaza. The US and Israel have colluded to use this famine as a way have their Gaza “Humanitarian” Foundation mercenary front utilize aid sites as a pretext to concentrate Palestinians in order to open fire on them.
OPEN RAFAH CROSSING NOW!
ABOLISH THE US-RUN GAZA HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION MERCENARY FRONT!
END US AID TO ISRAEL!
This action is part of the @antiwaractionnetwork call to action
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sanjoseagainstwar/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 6, 2025 5:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network