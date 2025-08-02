From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#NoFascism: Hands Across Santa Clara to Redwood City - 17 Mile Protest Along El Camino
Monday, September 01, 2025
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Protest
Togehter We Will & partners
LABOR DAY: sidewalk along El Camino Real from Redwood City down to Santa Clara
Starts from Claremont Ave near Redwood City sign all the way to Lawrence Expressway just before on-ramp near the Santa Clara welcome bridge.
SIGN UP FOR A SEGMENT HERE: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/93726644091/false#/invitation
This is a peaceful, non-violent Labor Day action.
LABOR DAY CALL TO ACTION
NO FASCISM! Historic 17 x 17k+ Pro-Democracy Protest Along El Camino Real
No Kings! No Dictators!
Join us on Labor Day as we stand up to fascism. We will protest Project 2025 and the authoritarian takeover by corrupt billionaires with 17 miles of resistance by 17,000+ resisters!
Date & time: Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 at 11 AM - 1 PM
Location: 17 mile sidewalk rally along El Camino Real - a pro-democracy human chain stretching from Redwood City to Santa Clara
More info: https://mvvpj.org/
As a reminder, this is a peaceful, non-violent event.
On June 14, we united 20k people to stand proudly together in our community, to protect everyone, and defend our democracy, in a joyful, powerful 7 mile line of solidarity. We told the world NO KINGS, and we're doing it again!
We are back to do it again on Labor Day 2025, expanding our rally this time to 17 miles of
El Camino Real, from Redwood City down to Santa Clara, along the south side sidewalk once again.
On September 1, we will continue the movement we launched together this year, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people. Together we will demand a world that works for all of us.
Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:
--Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration.
--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.
--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.
--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.
--Invest in people not wars.
ORGANIZATIONS
This event is brought to you by the experienced team of IdaRose Sylvester & Sally Lieber, representing Together We Will, along with partners Mountain View Voices for Peace, Indivisible Mid-Peninsula, It's Blue Turn, and other partners that will be announced.
Learn more about and stay involved in our work, under the Together We Will banner, http://www.facebook.com/groups/twwpamv or sign up on our low volume email list at https://tinyurl.com/twwpamvsignup.
You can see photos and videos of our 7x7k rally here https://tinyurl.com/7x7photos.
PROTEST SEGMENTS
SIGN UP FOR A SEGMENT HERE: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/93726644091/false#/invitation
Please note, the Mobilize website requires us to select one location, which is not representative of the actual locations! Google map of all the protest segments: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1D7IdHVuhEY011opx7S3aSWAKy1GJ_xw&ll=37.421716975314986%2C-122.11951209999998&z=11
Please see https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/815494/ for all the crucial details about this event. People registered there will get critical updates. You will find a detailed list of segments, including end points and landmarks, and information on what to bring and what to expect.
We encourage people to bring chairs to sit, lots of water, food, sunscreen, and anything else needed for your comfort. Chairs are very helpful to encourage your comfort. We also hope you can support local businesses near where you stand. We strongly encourage American flags to show our solidarity for our country!
Once you pick your approx. .5 mile section, you can choose any specific location WITHIN that segment on September 1! You may sign up others, when signing yourself up. Please make sure to pick a section!
You can also sign up to be a segment host, making a commitment to organize 20 or more people to join you. You can also sign up to volunteer on Sept 1, supporting communications, safety, community, and comfort of our attendees. We greatly appreciate if you help with either or both roles. We will contact you later with details if you sign up to volunteer.
Claremont Ave near Redwood City sign (Redwood City) to Broadway near small strip mall (Redwood City)
Broadway Ave near Sequoia High School (Redwood City) to Jefferson Ave near Whole Foods (Redwood City)
Jefferson Ave near Vitamin Shoppe (Redwood City) to Oak Ave near Wendy’s (Redwood City)
Hazel Ave near Big O Tires (Redwood City) to Oakwood Drive near Oil Changers (Redwood City)
Oakwood Drive near Kensington Place Memory Care (Redwood City) to Stockbridge Ave near private residence (Atherton)
Stockbridge Ave near private residence (Atherton) to Atherton Ave near private residence (Atherton)
Atherton Ave near private residence (Atherton) to Alejandra Ave near Menlo College playing fields (Menlo Park)
Alejandra Ave near Menlo College entrance (Menlo Park) to Santa Cruz Ave near STACKS (Menlo Park)
Santa Cruz Ave near Custom Framing (Menlo Park) to Middle Ave near Safeway parking lot (Menlo Park)
Middle Ave near Shell station (Menlo Park) to Sand Hill Road near bridge over creek (Menlo Park/Palo Alto border)
Sand Hill Road near Wilkes Bashford (Palo Alto) to Quarry Road near PF Chang’s (Palo Alto)
Wells Ave near Arboretum Grove (Palo Alto) to Galvez Street/Embarcadero Road near Stanford entrance (Palo Alto)
Galvez Street/Embarcadero Road near Stanford sign (Palo Alto) to Serra Street near fields/open space (Palo Alto)
Serra Street near housing behind trees (Palo Alto) to California Ave near professional building (Palo Alto)
California Ave near Wells Fargo (Palo Alto) to Page Mill Road near playing fields (Palo Alto)
Page Mill Road near Palo Alto Square (Palo Alto) to Matedero Ave near Driftwood Deli (Palo Alto)
Matedero Ave near small office building (Palo Alto) to Los Robles Ave near Immersion Spa (Palo Alto)
Los Robles Ave near Montage Apartments (Palo Alto) to Arestradero/Charleston near McLaren dealer (Palo Alto)
Arastradero Road near American Tires (Palo Alto) to Crowne Plaza Hotel aka the Cabana Hotel (Palo Alto)
Crowne Plaza Hotel aka the Cabana Hotel (Palo Alto) to San Antonio Road near Teaspoon (Los Altos)
San Antonio Road near Chef Chu’s (Los Altos) to Showers Drive at Whole Foods (Los Altos)
Jordan Drive near Jack in the Box (Los Altos) to Rengstorff Ave near large construction site (Mountain View)
Rengstorff Ave near construction site (Mountain View) to El Monte Ave near Office Depot (Mountain View)
El Monte Ave near Panera (Mountain View) to Shoreline Blvd near Shoreline Auto Care (Mountain View)
Shoreline Blvd near Jiffy Lube (Mountain View) to Castro Street near Mr. Sun (Mountain View)
Castro Street near Chase Bank (Mountain View) to Phyllis Ave/Calderon Ave near Big O Tires (Mountain View)
Phyllis Ave/Calderon Ave near big vacant lot (Mountain View) to Grant Road near In n Out (Mountain View)
Grant Road near Alliance Gas/big shopping center (Mountain View) to Sahara Mobile Village (Mountain View)
Palo Alto Medical Foundation (Mountain View) to Bernardo Ave near Arby’s (Sunnyvale)
Bernardo Ave near generic gas station (Sunnyvale) to Mary Ave near Stress Free Auto Care (Sunnyvale)
Mary Ave near El Pollo Loco (Sunnyvale) to Hollenbeck Ave near Men’s Warehouse (Sunnyvale)
Hollenbeck Ave near Valley Radiology (Sunnyvale) to Sunnyvale-Saratoga Road near Boudin (Sunnyvale)
Sunnyvale-Saratoga Road near Dave’s Hot Chicken (Sunnyvale) to Remington Drive near Dollar Tree (Sunnyvale)
Remington Drive near In n Out (Sunnyvale) to Tesla Sunnyvale Showroom (next to Mega Mart)
Tesla Sunnyvale, next to Mega Mart (Sunnyvale) to South Wolfe Road near new construction behind stand of trees (Sunnyvale)
South Wolfe Road near community announcement banner (Sunnyvale) to Henderson Ave near India Cash & Carry (Sunnyvale)
Henderson Ave near small strip mall (Sunnyvale) to Lawrence Expressway just before on ramp/near Santa Clara welcome bridge (Santa Clara)
For more information: https://mvvpj.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 2, 2025 6:05PM
