§ Apple CEO Tim Cook & CA Gov Newsom-Covering Up The Toxins & Retaliation by United Front Committee For A Labor Party

Apple CEO Tim Cook and California governor Gavin Newsom have both covered up the contamination of workers and the community around the Apple Fabrication plant in Santa Clara. Newsom has virtually destroyed Cal-OSHA and they are so understaffed they can't do their jobs. Newsom has also allowed the contamination of people and workers at Hunters Point and Treasure Island with radioactive material and at the battery plant at Moss Landing where State agencies refused to protect the residents.