From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Film Screening - Nuseirat 274: The Hostages Massacre
Date:
Wednesday, August 06, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Palestine Film Screening + mutual aid fundraiser for Mohammad family in Gaza - August 6th, 6pm at SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave
Nuseirat 274: The Hostages Massacre (a documentary by Al Jazeera) - “The film reveals new details about one of the bloodiest massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces during its war on Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 274 Palestinians and the injury of 814 others in a single day.”
From the graphic - “Please join us for a community film screening of Nuseirat 274 and mutual aid fundraiser for dear friends Yazan and Ayham Mohammad.”
Masks strongly recommended and will be provided at the door.
6pm // donation at door - notaflof!* // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!
*no one turned away for lack of funds
Please consider donating to Yazan and Ayham here: https://chuffed.org/project/130573-aid-for-yazan-and-his-family-in-gaza AND here: https://chuffed.org/project/135160-support-ayham-and-his-family-in-gaza
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
Nuseirat 274: The Hostages Massacre (a documentary by Al Jazeera) - “The film reveals new details about one of the bloodiest massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces during its war on Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 274 Palestinians and the injury of 814 others in a single day.”
From the graphic - “Please join us for a community film screening of Nuseirat 274 and mutual aid fundraiser for dear friends Yazan and Ayham Mohammad.”
Masks strongly recommended and will be provided at the door.
6pm // donation at door - notaflof!* // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!
*no one turned away for lack of funds
Please consider donating to Yazan and Ayham here: https://chuffed.org/project/130573-aid-for-yazan-and-his-family-in-gaza AND here: https://chuffed.org/project/135160-support-ayham-and-his-family-in-gaza
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/subrosa_space/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 24, 2025 11:04PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network