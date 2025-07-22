top
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Oakland: Families First, NOT Billionaires! Protest Rally - Healthcare for All, ADA, NO ICE

Snow Park 19th Street &amp; Harrison Street, Oakland, CA 94612 Peaceful, family-friendly rally
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Health Care for All CA and more
Location Details:
Snow Park
19th Street & Harrison Street,
Oakland, CA 94612

Peaceful, family-friendly rally
Families First: Oakland Protest Against Greed & Cruelty

90th Anniversary of Social Security Act

60th Anniversary of Medicare, Medicaid, and the Older Americans Act

35th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

No ICE - Families Belong Together!

Saturday, July 26 at 1 – 3pm

https://healthcareforall.org/2025/07/11/families-first-rally-in-oakland-6-29-25/


We’re not done fighting for care in California.

Join us at our Families First Rally at Snow Park in Oakland on Saturday, July 26 at 1pm as we come together to grieve and turn our anger into action as we commemorate the anniversaries of the ADA, Medicaid, and SSA.

We’ll hear from Medi-Cal recipients, healthcare professionals, caregivers, community members and so many more. We will be in community with one another and begin to create a space to build the resistance that will hold our elected leaders accountable.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/even...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 22, 2025 5:32PM
§
by Health Care for All CA and more
Tue, Jul 22, 2025 5:32PM
sm_protect_our_healthcare.jpg
original image (832x435)
https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/even...
§
by Health Care for All CA and more
Tue, Jul 22, 2025 5:32PM
sm_families_first_protest_1_1.jpg
original image (832x435)
https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/even...
