Oakland: Families First, NOT Billionaires! Protest Rally - Healthcare for All, ADA, NO ICE
Date:
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Health Care for All CA and more
Location Details:
Snow Park
19th Street & Harrison Street,
Oakland, CA 94612
Peaceful, family-friendly rally
Oakland, CA 94612
Oakland, CA 94612
Peaceful, family-friendly rally
Families First: Oakland Protest Against Greed & Cruelty
90th Anniversary of Social Security Act
60th Anniversary of Medicare, Medicaid, and the Older Americans Act
35th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
No ICE - Families Belong Together!
Saturday, July 26 at 1 – 3pm
https://healthcareforall.org/2025/07/11/families-first-rally-in-oakland-6-29-25/
We’re not done fighting for care in California.
Join us at our Families First Rally at Snow Park in Oakland on Saturday, July 26 at 1pm as we come together to grieve and turn our anger into action as we commemorate the anniversaries of the ADA, Medicaid, and SSA.
We’ll hear from Medi-Cal recipients, healthcare professionals, caregivers, community members and so many more. We will be in community with one another and begin to create a space to build the resistance that will hold our elected leaders accountable.
https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/even...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 22, 2025 5:32PM
