Families First: Oakland Protest Against Greed & Cruelty90th Anniversary of Social Security Act60th Anniversary of Medicare, Medicaid, and the Older Americans Act35th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)No ICE - Families Belong Together!Saturday, July 26 at 1 – 3pmWe’re not done fighting for care in California.Join us at our Families First Rally at Snow Park in Oakland on Saturday, July 26 at 1pm as we come together to grieve and turn our anger into action as we commemorate the anniversaries of the ADA, Medicaid, and SSA.We’ll hear from Medi-Cal recipients, healthcare professionals, caregivers, community members and so many more. We will be in community with one another and begin to create a space to build the resistance that will hold our elected leaders accountable.