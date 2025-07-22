From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Families First, NOT Billionaires! Rally for Healthcare, ADA, Unions, NO ICE
Date:
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SEIU, 50501 San Jose, and partners
Location Details:
Plaza de Cesar Chavez
1 Paseo de San Antonio
San Jose, CA 95113
Peaceful protest. Families welcome.
1 Paseo de San Antonio
San Jose, CA 95113
Peaceful protest. Families welcome.
Saturday, July 26 at 11am – 12:30pm PT
https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/event/812797/
On July 26, Americans in every corner of the country will come together in peaceful marches, rallies, and actions to say: our families come first—not billionaires, not authoritarians, and not corrupt politicians.
From rural towns to major cities, Families First actions will bring people together to collectively demand an end to policies that harm children, seniors, and our families. We reject the Administration's actions that have gutted essential programs like Medicaid, FEMA, food stamps, school lunches, and more, all so a handful of billionaires can get tax giveaways.
We are coming together to say in unity: our families come first.
A core principle behind all Families First events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/event/812797/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/familiesfirst/even...
