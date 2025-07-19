From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CISPES Art Build event
Saturday, July 19, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Other
Savannah
415-503-0789
2973 16th St. thrid floor. San Francisco. door code #003
Create Art together and learn about the current social movement in El Salvador!
