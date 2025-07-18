From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Kings-No Ice-No Medicaid Cuts
Date:
Friday, July 18, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Shasta
Location Details:
Corner of Adeline and Oregon in Berkeley (Berkeley Bowl)
Please come out and join me in protesting the Medicaid cuts, the ICE violence and all of the other destruction of our nation by Trump. (This my first try at starting a protest in Berkeley. I picked this location because there is senior affordable housing here and lots of traffic.)
