top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/19/2025
San Francisco Labor & Workers

SF LaborTech Conference-Techno Fascism AI Robotics & The Future of the Working Class

The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics – 518 Valencia, San Francisco
original image (750x928)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
LaborTech, LaborNet
Location Details:
The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics – 518 Valencia, San Francisco
7/17/25 SF LaborTech Conference-Techno Fascism AI Robotics & The Future Of The Working Class

At: The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics – 518 Valencia, San Francisco

San Francisco is ground zero for the development of AI, robotics and the elimination of hundreds of millions of jobs which is driving the investment in this technology. As Writers Guild and SAG AFTRA unionists said the issue of AI was existential in their struggle for a future.

This conference will look at how AI is affecting drivers, tech workers and whether AI should be developed at all.

It will also look at the billionaire techno fascists who not only are the richest people in the world but are in control of the US government including DOGE which was run by Elon Musk and his gang.

It will also discuss how unions and working people can confront these challenges and how workers can take control of this technology and how it can be used for the liberation of working people.

11:30 am: PANEL ONE: The ideology, history and methods of Techno Fascism
1:00 pm: Drivers, Robotic And Generative
2;30 pm:Education, Journalism, & Healthcare and How AI Affects Their Future
4:00pm: The Politics & Program For AI & Technology

Sponsored by LaborNet, WorkWeek
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/labortech...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 14, 2025 9:46PM
§Techno Fascist Elon Musk & Texas Governor
by LaborTech, LaborNet
Mon, Jul 14, 2025 9:46PM
sm_musk_two_fingers.jpeg
original image (842x440)
Elon Musk gives the fascist hand signal with Texas governor Greg Abbot who has carried out attacks on immigrants and workers in Texas. Musk, David Sacks, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison and the tech billionaires want total deregulation and a union free environment.
https://laborfest.net/2025/event/labortech...
§Techno Fascists Supporting Trump
by LaborTech, LaborNet
Mon, Jul 14, 2025 9:46PM
sm_trump_tech_billioniare_supporters.jpg.webp
original image (2048x1434)
Trump was put in power with hundreds of millions of dollars from the Techno fascists.
https://laborfest.net/2025/event/labortech...
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Graphic & Speakers
LaborNet
Wed, Jul 16, 2025 6:32PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code