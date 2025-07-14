From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF LaborTech Conference-Techno Fascism AI Robotics & The Future of the Working Class
Saturday, July 19, 2025
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Panel Discussion
LaborTech, LaborNet
The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics – 518 Valencia, San Francisco
7/17/25 SF LaborTech Conference-Techno Fascism AI Robotics & The Future Of The Working Class
At: The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics – 518 Valencia, San Francisco
San Francisco is ground zero for the development of AI, robotics and the elimination of hundreds of millions of jobs which is driving the investment in this technology. As Writers Guild and SAG AFTRA unionists said the issue of AI was existential in their struggle for a future.
This conference will look at how AI is affecting drivers, tech workers and whether AI should be developed at all.
It will also look at the billionaire techno fascists who not only are the richest people in the world but are in control of the US government including DOGE which was run by Elon Musk and his gang.
It will also discuss how unions and working people can confront these challenges and how workers can take control of this technology and how it can be used for the liberation of working people.
11:30 am: PANEL ONE: The ideology, history and methods of Techno Fascism
1:00 pm: Drivers, Robotic And Generative
2;30 pm:Education, Journalism, & Healthcare and How AI Affects Their Future
4:00pm: The Politics & Program For AI & Technology
Sponsored by LaborNet, WorkWeek
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/labortech...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 14, 2025 9:46PM
Graphic & Speakers
Wed, Jul 16, 2025 6:32PM
