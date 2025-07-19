Tenant Power Zine Launch!

Saturday, July 19, 2025

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Other

Santa Cruz County Renters Union

Little Giant Collective, 115 River St, Santa Cruz

Join SCCRU members at Little Giant Collective (115 River St next to MOBO Sushi) on July 19th for a launch party of our Tenant Power Zine!!



⭐️ Grab a free zine about tenant organizing & rights

⭐️ Bring a shirt to screen print

⭐️ Hang out with neighbors and other renters

⭐️ Join the union!!!