Tenant Power Zine Launch!
Date:
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz County Renters Union
Location Details:
Little Giant Collective, 115 River St, Santa Cruz
Join SCCRU members at Little Giant Collective (115 River St next to MOBO Sushi) on July 19th for a launch party of our Tenant Power Zine!!
⭐️ Grab a free zine about tenant organizing & rights
⭐️ Bring a shirt to screen print
⭐️ Hang out with neighbors and other renters
⭐️ Join the union!!!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/scc.renters.union/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 6, 2025 6:01PM
