View events for the week of 7/4/2025
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

El Sobrante: Red, White & Blue - Celebrate Democracy Sidewalk Rally & Food Drive

Intersection of San Pablo Dam Road &amp; Appian Way El Sobrante, CA 94803
original image (1000x1000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible West Contra Costa Co.
Location Details:
Intersection of San Pablo Dam Road & Appian Way
El Sobrante, CA 94803
Independence Day on Friday, July 4 at 5 – 6 PM

This is a local Indivisible West CoCo County event! Join us on our regular Friday evening vigil to celebrate our FREEDOM, our INDEPENDENCE, our FLAG, our COUNTRY, and our DEMOCRACY!

America is in crisis. Real democracy feels out of reach. Freedom is in trouble. And yet, we come together as a community on this special day to celebrate the very essence of what it means to be an American--we celebrate the strength of our DIVERSITY, we celebrate our commitment to JUSITICE to EQUITY, and to TRUTH! This event will be in the spirit of a celebration, not a protest.

We will be having our regular local FOOD DRIVE & TOWELS & TOILETRIES DRIVE.

If you can bring a can/box of nonperishable food to share with our neighbors &/or towels/toiletries for our unhoused neighbors that would be much appreciated.

Yes! We will celebrate! We will not surrender - not now - not ever!

A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 11:46AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
