San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
View events for the week of 7/3/2025
San Francisco Government & Elections

Trump Must Go NOW! Hands Across Dolores Park Mass Protest

Dolores Park 18th Street and Dolores Street San Francisco
original image (600x750)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 03, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism (NorCal)
Location Details:
Dolores Park
18th Street and Dolores Street
San Francisco
In the Name of Humanity, We Declare Our Independence from Trump's Fascist America!

July 1-4*: San Francisco Bay Area Four Days of Resistance: "Refuse Fascism Resistance Hub" in Dolores Park, San Francisco

Thu, July 3, 4:00 PM: Protest art & sign making

Thu, July 3, 7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass action


Join Refuse Fascism (NorCal) and others for four days of bold, loud, non-violent but determined actions to bring people together, grow this movement, declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America, and demand the removal of the Trump fascist regime.

On July 4th, at 8:00 PM the days of resistance will culminate in a “Trump Must Go NOW!” march from Mission Dolores Park to Pier 39, ending in an Anti-fascist Dance Party in the streets under the fireworks!

DM us on Instagram @refusefascism.norcal or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org to volunteer, support & contribute in different ways.

*See full schedule of events and actions July 1-4 below or go to bit.ly/m/RFnorcal

Tue, July 1, 6:00 PM: “Trump Must Go NOW!” Kick-off Rally

Tue, July 1, 7:00 PM: Open mic with the theme of “In the name of humanity, we declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America!

Wed, July 2, 6:00 PM: “What is fascism & how can we defeat it?” Forum

Wed, July 2, 8:30 PM: “The Square” (2013) Film screening & discussion

Thu, July 3, 4:00 PM: Protest art & sign making

Thu, July 3, 7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass action

Friday, July 4, 8:00 PM: Meet at Dolores Park and march together towards Pier 39 for an Anti-fascist dance party under the fireworks!
For more information: https://bit.ly/m/RFnorcal
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 7:39AM
Add Your Comments
