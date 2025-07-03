From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump Must Go NOW! Hands Across Dolores Park Mass Protest
Date:
Thursday, July 03, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism (NorCal)
Location Details:
Dolores Park
18th Street and Dolores Street
San Francisco
18th Street and Dolores Street
San Francisco
In the Name of Humanity, We Declare Our Independence from Trump's Fascist America!
July 1-4*: San Francisco Bay Area Four Days of Resistance: "Refuse Fascism Resistance Hub" in Dolores Park, San Francisco
Thu, July 3, 4:00 PM: Protest art & sign making
Thu, July 3, 7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass action
Join Refuse Fascism (NorCal) and others for four days of bold, loud, non-violent but determined actions to bring people together, grow this movement, declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America, and demand the removal of the Trump fascist regime.
On July 4th, at 8:00 PM the days of resistance will culminate in a “Trump Must Go NOW!” march from Mission Dolores Park to Pier 39, ending in an Anti-fascist Dance Party in the streets under the fireworks!
DM us on Instagram @refusefascism.norcal or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org to volunteer, support & contribute in different ways.
*See full schedule of events and actions July 1-4 below or go to bit.ly/m/RFnorcal
Tue, July 1, 6:00 PM: “Trump Must Go NOW!” Kick-off Rally
Tue, July 1, 7:00 PM: Open mic with the theme of “In the name of humanity, we declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America!
Wed, July 2, 6:00 PM: “What is fascism & how can we defeat it?” Forum
Wed, July 2, 8:30 PM: “The Square” (2013) Film screening & discussion
Thu, July 3, 4:00 PM: Protest art & sign making
Thu, July 3, 7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass action
Friday, July 4, 8:00 PM: Meet at Dolores Park and march together towards Pier 39 for an Anti-fascist dance party under the fireworks!
For more information: https://bit.ly/m/RFnorcal
