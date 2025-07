In the Name of Humanity, We Declare Our Independence from Trump's Fascist America!July 1-4*: San Francisco Bay Area Four Days of Resistance: "Refuse Fascism Resistance Hub" in Dolores Park, San FranciscoThu, July 3, 4:00 PM: Protest art & sign makingThu, July 3, 7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass actionJoin Refuse Fascism (NorCal) and others for four days of bold, loud, non-violent but determined actions to bring people together, grow this movement, declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America, and demand the removal of the Trump fascist regime.On July 4th, at 8:00 PM the days of resistance will culminate in a “Trump Must Go NOW!” march from Mission Dolores Park to Pier 39, ending in an Anti-fascist Dance Party in the streets under the fireworks!DM us on Instagram @refusefascism.norcal or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org to volunteer, support & contribute in different ways.*See full schedule of events and actions July 1-4 below or go to bit.ly/m/RFnorcalTue, July 1, 6:00 PM: “Trump Must Go NOW!” Kick-off RallyTue, July 1, 7:00 PM: Open mic with the theme of “In the name of humanity, we declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America!Wed, July 2, 6:00 PM: “What is fascism & how can we defeat it?” ForumWed, July 2, 8:30 PM: “The Square” (2013) Film screening & discussionThu, July 3, 4:00 PM: Protest art & sign makingThu, July 3, 7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass actionFriday, July 4, 8:00 PM: Meet at Dolores Park and march together towards Pier 39 for an Anti-fascist dance party under the fireworks!