Protest Elon Musk's Fascist Government Takeover - Stanford Saturdays

Date:

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Stanford Tesla•393 Stanford Shopping Center , Palo Alto, CA 94304 US

PLEASE READ COMPLETELY before attending!



This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to defund Musk.



Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrances. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.



This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police, including if we are asked to leave.



Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!



Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!



No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!



Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig)