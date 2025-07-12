top
View events for the week of 7/12/2025
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Protest Elon Musk's Fascist Government Takeover - Stanford Saturdays

Stanford Tesla•393 Stanford Shopping Center , Palo Alto, CA 94304 US
original image (1070x1064)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Stanford Tesla•393 Stanford Shopping Center , Palo Alto, CA 94304 US
Follow us on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social‬

PLEASE READ COMPLETELY before attending!

This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to defund Musk.

Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrances. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.

This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police, including if we are asked to leave.

Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!

Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!

No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!

Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig)
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protest-e...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 1:33AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

