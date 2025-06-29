From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up at Heyma Yemeni Coffee
Sunday, June 29, 2025
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Other
Ceasefire Postcards
1122 University Ave in Berkeley
This Sunday, June 29th, from 12pm to 2pm, we will gather once again at Heyma Yemeni Coffee, located at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley, to raise our voices in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing genocide.
Together, we will write urgent letters to the Hague Group, a coalition dedicated to justice for Palestine, calling for the immediate deployment of an international protective force to stop the genocide, guarantee unimpeded humanitarian aid, and uphold the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. We will also send letters to the Egyptian Embassy, demanding the swift reopening of the Rafah border crossing to allow essential humanitarian aid into Gaza and to support activists challenging Israel’s blockade. Additionally, we will continue pressing Senators Padilla and Schiff, along with other U.S. officials, to abide by U.S. and international law by ending their support for Israel’s ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. Our calls will extend to urging city governments to divest from corporations profiting from war, genocide, and military occupation. Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.
We must not yield in our commitment to a liberated Palestine. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support NGOs on the ground; boycott Israel’s products and those of companies profiting from the oppression of Palestinians (use apps like Boycat and NoThanks, as well as the AFSC website Disoccupied.com, to guide your ethical consumer choices). We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.
*** We’ve been hosting this pop-up almost since December 2023, and we’re grateful for the ongoing support. To help cover costs, we’re kindly asking for donations to purchase stamps and postcards. Alternatively, feel free to bring your own stamps and postcards to contribute.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ceasefire_postca...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 27, 2025 1:44AM
