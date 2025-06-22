top
San Francisco Anti-War

EMERGENCY PROTEST re War on IRAN

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ANSWER
Location Details:
Meet at Embarcadero Plaza, San Fran. Stay there or march?
Trump’s unprovoked bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities yesterday is an outright war crime. It violates the UN Charter, international law, and the U.S. Constitution. It threatens to set into motion a regional or even global war with massive casualties, nuclear radiation, and catastrophic consequences. The people of the US and the world reject this new war of aggression. This is the critical moment to say NO to yet another war to “remake” the Middle East and steal the region’s vast natural resources. Iran has no weapons of mass destruction and wasn't building them. It's the US and Israel that have WMD's!

Trump lied during the campaign when he said he was going to end the “forever wars” and bring about peace. He and Netanyahu have repeatedly lied about an Iranian nuclear weapons program. He is no different from George W. Bush who lied about “weapons of mass destruction” to initiate the catastrophic war in Iraq.

Join us in the street TODAY, Sunday, June 22 at 2pm as we demand an immediate end to US and Israeli attacks on Iran and its sovereignty. The people of the US want more funding for health care, education and infrastructure. Instead, Trump and his war hawks are launching a new war that puts the world at risk, will cause the bloodshed of Iranians (and ultimately Americans) and only benefits the military-industrial complex.
For more information: https://www.answercoalition.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 22, 2025 8:27AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
