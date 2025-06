FREE AMERICA: Nationwide Weekend of Action for Freedom & DemocracyHost or join a July 4th Free America Weekend action—rallies, neighborhood BBQs, marches, art builds, community block parties, and more to celebrate real freedom.When: July 4th weekendWhere: SF Bay Area, California and nationwideFIND AN ACTION BELOW:#TeslaTakdown: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown Or, host your own event - GO HERE: https://action.womensmarch.com/calendars/free-america-weekend/events/organiser_instructions On July 4th weekend, while the U.S. marks Independence Day, we’ll gather across the country—on porches, in town squares, backyards, and streets—to stand for real freedom and build a vision of a Free America brick by brick.Across the country, people are turning up to demand a future worth celebrating. Free America Weekend is a nationwide uprising—of joy, resistance, and community power.We’re organizing to:★ Free America from the grip of greedy billionaires who rig the system for themselves.★ Free America from poverty and end the rigged system where the wealthy live large while the middle class foots the bill.★ Free America from arbitrary firings and a flood of unlawful orders.★ Free America from the grip of hate and the politics of fear.★ Free America now—to protect our freedoms before they’re gone.Free America is wherever we are! Free America is whatever we make it!Join or host an action in your community!_________________________________________________________ALSO COMING UP: July 17thGOOD TROUBLE LIVES ON! Nationwide Day of Pro-Democracy Peaceful ProtestJoin in honoring the late Rep. John Lewis by standing up for racial justice, voting rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, immigrant rights, human rights, and so much more as we demand the protection & strengthening of democracy!DATE: JULY 17th (check your event for date & time, some might be on the weekend)LOCATIONS: Find a pro-democracy protest near you on the interactive mapPROTEST MAP HERE: https://goodtroubleliveson.org/ MORE INFO: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/06/19/18877367.php