Free America: July 4th Weekend Nationwide Actions & Rallies for Freedom & Democracy
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy orgs & community volunteers
Location Details:
SF Bay Area, California and nationwide
FREE AMERICA: Nationwide Weekend of Action for Freedom & Democracy
Host or join a July 4th Free America Weekend action—rallies, neighborhood BBQs, marches, art builds, community block parties, and more to celebrate real freedom.
When: July 4th weekend
Where: SF Bay Area, California and nationwide
FIND AN ACTION BELOW:
https://www.womensmarch.com/
https://action.womensmarch.com/calendars/free-america-weekend
https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
#TeslaTakdown: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
https://www.mobilize.us/
Or, host your own event - GO HERE: https://action.womensmarch.com/calendars/free-america-weekend/events/organiser_instructions
On July 4th weekend, while the U.S. marks Independence Day, we’ll gather across the country—on porches, in town squares, backyards, and streets—to stand for real freedom and build a vision of a Free America brick by brick.
Across the country, people are turning up to demand a future worth celebrating. Free America Weekend is a nationwide uprising—of joy, resistance, and community power.
We’re organizing to:
★ Free America from the grip of greedy billionaires who rig the system for themselves.
★ Free America from poverty and end the rigged system where the wealthy live large while the middle class foots the bill.
★ Free America from arbitrary firings and a flood of unlawful orders.
★ Free America from the grip of hate and the politics of fear.
★ Free America now—to protect our freedoms before they’re gone.
Free America is wherever we are! Free America is whatever we make it!
Join or host an action in your community!
_________________________________________________________
ALSO COMING UP: July 17th
GOOD TROUBLE LIVES ON! Nationwide Day of Pro-Democracy Peaceful Protest
Join in honoring the late Rep. John Lewis by standing up for racial justice, voting rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, immigrant rights, human rights, and so much more as we demand the protection & strengthening of democracy!
DATE: JULY 17th (check your event for date & time, some might be on the weekend)
LOCATIONS: Find a pro-democracy protest near you on the interactive map
PROTEST MAP HERE: https://goodtroubleliveson.org/
MORE INFO: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/06/19/18877367.php
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 21, 2025 12:14PM
