Good Trouble Lives On! Nationwide Day of Pro-Democracy Peaceful Protest

Date:

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time:

8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

GoodTroubleLivesOn.org

Email:

Location Details:

SF Bay Area, California and nationwide



This is the next big day of nationwide peaceful, nonviolent protest following No Kings!





Join in honoring John Lewis by standing up for racial justice, voting rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, immigrant rights, human rights, and so much more as we demand the protection & strengthening of democracy!



DATE: JULY 17th (check your event for date & time, some might be on the weekend)



LOCATIONS: Find a pro-democracy protest near you on the interactive map



PROTEST MAP HERE:





Come join Good Trouble Lives On, the next next big day of nationwide peaceful, nonviolent protest after so many turned out for No Kings! We must keep up the momentum against the Trump administration and our country's dangerous swing toward authoritarianism.



Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people.



Coined by civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis, "Good Trouble" is the action of coming together to take peaceful, non-violent action to challenge injustice and create meaningful change.



On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.



From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.



This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.



Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



- - - - - - - -



SCRIPPS NEWS (June 17, 2025): Organizers of No Kings protests say 'good trouble lives on,' plan next round of rallies



Organizers plan demonstrations on July 17 to honor Rep. John Lewis, focusing on racial justice, voting rights, and strengthening democracy across the nation.



