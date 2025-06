Resilient Comedy is a new monthly comedy series, launched in March and hosted by Lisa Geduldig, Producer of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy and other Bay Area comedy shows.The show takes place one Sunday a month at the Eclectic Box (formerly StageWerx), an 80-seat black box theater in San Francisco’s Mission District.Staying sane in current times is going to mean taking time to experience joy and laughter. The shows will also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing life-saving work.Each month, partial proceeds will benefit a different organization. Partial proceeds from the July 13th show will benefit SF-Marin Food Bank.Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 7pmFeaturing Sampson McCormick, Nina G, Joseph Nguyen, and Lisa GeduldigTickets: $25-$50. http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resilient-Comedy