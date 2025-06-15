From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No War on Iran! Arms Embargo Now! End the Genocide! Open the Border Now!
Date:
Friday, June 20, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
March from Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St. to Senator Alex "I'm fine spending billions of U.S. taxes on weapons for Genocide" Padilla @ 333 Bush St., to Senator Adam "Love Me I'm a Zionist" Schiff @One Post.
Join CODEPINK Bay Area marching in solidarity with the Global March to Gaza, 6/15-6/20. Five main demands: 1. Ceasefire 2. Open the Gaza border for aid 3. Withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza 4. A reconstruction program 5. End of colonization in the West Bank.
March from Israeli Consulate @456 Montgomery St., to Senator Alex "I'm fine voting billions of U.S. tax dollars for weapons to Israel" Padilla's office @333 Bush St., then to Senator Adam "Love me I'm a Zionist and I don't care how many children starve and die" Schiff's office @One Post, SF. Demand that Israel end the genocide and open the Rafah Border Crossing for aid to enter Gaza. Demand that Padilla and Schiff stop using our tax dollars to furnish lethal weapons to Israel killing thousands of civilians. March in solidarity with the Global March to Gaza. Program with singer-songwriter Betsy Rose, poetry, chalking, enactment of drama to open the Rafah Border Crossing, w/starving Palestinians, IDF border guards, Settlers, Aid Workers, and Marchers who finally get the border open. Bring bowls and pots symbolizing starvation, signs, march with our red banners with names of children murdered by Israel with US weapons/financing. Family-friendly, pro-peace, anti-genocide and war.
March from Israeli Consulate @456 Montgomery St., to Senator Alex "I'm fine voting billions of U.S. tax dollars for weapons to Israel" Padilla's office @333 Bush St., then to Senator Adam "Love me I'm a Zionist and I don't care how many children starve and die" Schiff's office @One Post, SF. Demand that Israel end the genocide and open the Rafah Border Crossing for aid to enter Gaza. Demand that Padilla and Schiff stop using our tax dollars to furnish lethal weapons to Israel killing thousands of civilians. March in solidarity with the Global March to Gaza. Program with singer-songwriter Betsy Rose, poetry, chalking, enactment of drama to open the Rafah Border Crossing, w/starving Palestinians, IDF border guards, Settlers, Aid Workers, and Marchers who finally get the border open. Bring bowls and pots symbolizing starvation, signs, march with our red banners with names of children murdered by Israel with US weapons/financing. Family-friendly, pro-peace, anti-genocide and war.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/bayjune20
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 15, 2025 3:42PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network