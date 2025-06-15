No War on Iran! Arms Embargo Now! End the Genocide! Open the Border Now!

Date:

Friday, June 20, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

CODEPINK Bay Area

Location Details:

March from Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St. to Senator Alex "I'm fine spending billions of U.S. taxes on weapons for Genocide" Padilla @ 333 Bush St., to Senator Adam "Love Me I'm a Zionist" Schiff @One Post.

Join CODEPINK Bay Area marching in solidarity with the Global March to Gaza, 6/15-6/20. Five main demands: 1. Ceasefire 2. Open the Gaza border for aid 3. Withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza 4. A reconstruction program 5. End of colonization in the West Bank.



March from Israeli Consulate @456 Montgomery St., to Senator Alex "I'm fine voting billions of U.S. tax dollars for weapons to Israel" Padilla's office @333 Bush St., then to Senator Adam "Love me I'm a Zionist and I don't care how many children starve and die" Schiff's office @One Post, SF. Demand that Israel end the genocide and open the Rafah Border Crossing for aid to enter Gaza. Demand that Padilla and Schiff stop using our tax dollars to furnish lethal weapons to Israel killing thousands of civilians. March in solidarity with the Global March to Gaza. Program with singer-songwriter Betsy Rose, poetry, chalking, enactment of drama to open the Rafah Border Crossing, w/starving Palestinians, IDF border guards, Settlers, Aid Workers, and Marchers who finally get the border open. Bring bowls and pots symbolizing starvation, signs, march with our red banners with names of children murdered by Israel with US weapons/financing. Family-friendly, pro-peace, anti-genocide and war.