Protest Against the Trump Regime

Date:

Monday, June 23, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Civil Rights Group

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz

Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on our civil rights by Trump and his minions. Come join us! There are pre-made signs available. Current issues include mass deportations/kidnappings by masked ICE goons without warrants, Marines deployed in L.A., violence against Senator Padilla and attacks on free speech. We are peaceful and try not to get into it with any hecklers.