A Night of Music & Action for Peace with Aziz Abu Sarah, Maoz Inon, & Iman Jordan
Saturday, June 14, 2025
7:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Concert/Show
Karen Juster Hecht
The Riverbank, Vallejo
An evening with internationally renowned peace activists Maoz Inon, Aziz Abu Sarah, conversing about building peace, followed by a musical performance by Iman Jordan.
For more information: https://musicforpeace.net/
