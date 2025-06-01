From the Open-Publishing Calendar
National Animal Rights Day (NARD) 2025 San Francisco
Sunday, June 01, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
National Animals Rights Day (NARD)
Simon Bolivar Statue and UN Plaza near Civic Center Bart
Welcome to NARD 15 in San Francisco! ● A Rally featuring esteemed speakers on the subject of animal rights.● A March in support of the progress that is being made towards getting non-human animals legal rights to help end their suffering and promote their freedom.● A Memorial Ceremony to commemorate the billions of animals who die every year by human hands.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6769192648...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 31, 2025 8:03PM
