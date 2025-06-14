top
North Bay
North Bay
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

Santa Rosa: No Kings or Their Clowns! Pro-Democracy Protest Parade

March along Farmers Lane starting from 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95405 (1/2 mile / half mile march route) Red noses &amp; clown and/or c...
original image (1102x721)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisble Sonoma County
Location Details:
March along Farmers Lane starting from 4th Street
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(1/2 mile / half mile march route)

Red noses & clown and/or colorful silly attire encouraged, but not required :)

This is a peaceful protest.
NO KINGS OR THEIR CLOWNS - Protest Parade

Flag Day on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM - 1 PM

🚨On Flag Day, Indivisible Sonoma County alongside partner resistance organizations, taking to the streets to participate in a "NO KINGS OR THEIR CLOWNS" non-violent action.🚨

On Saturday, June 14, we are meeting on Farmer’s Lane, starting from 4th Street. This 1/2 mile stretch may not be as long as Trump’s military march, but it’s going to have even more clowns. And not a single one of them will be putting our country in danger, unlike the ones who surround the current president.

Be sure to wear your best clown gear – red noes, big shoes, crazy wig – to make it lear we don't want these clowns running our democracy.

NO KINGS is a National Day of Action and mass mobilization where concerned citizens are gathering to protest the authoritarian excesses and corruption of this administration. Freedoms we hold dear including free speech, due process, and the rule of law are at risk, all while the president seeks to enrich himself and his billionaire cronies.

The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.

Join us to make our voices heard as we say, “no thrones, no crowns, NO KINGS”. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.

Indivisible and partner organizations are committed to nonviolent action. All participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/sant...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 31, 2025 10:00AM
