Santa Cruz Juneteenth Celebration 2025
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Juneteenth
Location Details:
Laurel Park/London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz
Juneteenth celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation and the supposed end of slavery.
Our theme for our 33 year is Body, Health & Mind at the historic London Nelson Center. LNC - named after a former slave who spent his final years in Santa Cruz as a free man.
Enjoy music, poetry, dance, delicious soul food, arts & crafts, basketball skills contest, and the annual sack race.
Join the 2nd line sidewalk parade starting at noon from City Hall.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1317980466...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 28, 2025 10:38AM
