Santa Cruz Juneteenth Celebration 2025

Date:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Juneteenth

Location Details:

Laurel Park/London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz

Juneteenth celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation and the supposed end of slavery.



Our theme for our 33 year is Body, Health & Mind at the historic London Nelson Center. LNC - named after a former slave who spent his final years in Santa Cruz as a free man.



Enjoy music, poetry, dance, delicious soul food, arts & crafts, basketball skills contest, and the annual sack race.



Join the 2nd line sidewalk parade starting at noon from City Hall.