top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/17/2025
Central Valley Education & Student Activism

Sacramento Day of Action: Fight Back Against Federal Attacks on Our Schools!

Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
original image (667x556)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
California Teachers Assoc. (CTA)
Location Details:
Cesar Chavez Plaza,
910 I Street,
Sacramento, CA 95814
CTA DAY of ACTION: FIGHT FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS!

May 17 Day of Action: Fight Back Against Federal Attacks on Our Public Schools!

Start: Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM

Location: Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/day-of-action-fight-for-schools-sac/

We’re fighting back against federal attacks on our students, educators, and communities and demanding our elected leaders take action to stop it. Join educators and allies on May 17 to stand up for students and defend public education!


GETTING THERE

Details on parking and public transportation:

Driving: If one is coming up I-5, the exit is J street. Chavez Plaza is on the corner of 9th & J St.

There are plenty of public parking garages around Cesar Chavez Park. The closest parking garage is City Hall Garage, located on 11th street between J St. & I St.

Bus drop off (if anyone is chartering a bus): The easiest thing for a bus would likely be to drop on 10th street after turning left from J street. That is the east side of the park.

This event is part of a coordinated CTA Day of Action happening in San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

For San Francisco protest info, go here:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/05/07/18876227.php
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/day-of-ac...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 10, 2025 1:46PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$320.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code