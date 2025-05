CTA DAY of ACTION: FIGHT FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS!May 17 Day of Action: Fight Back Against Federal Attacks on Our Public Schools!Start: Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 11:00 AMLocation: Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814Info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/day-of-action-fight-for-schools-sac/ We’re fighting back against federal attacks on our students, educators, and communities and demanding our elected leaders take action to stop it. Join educators and allies on May 17 to stand up for students and defend public education!GETTING THEREDetails on parking and public transportation:Driving: If one is coming up I-5, the exit is J street. Chavez Plaza is on the corner of 9th & J St.There are plenty of public parking garages around Cesar Chavez Park. The closest parking garage is City Hall Garage, located on 11th street between J St. & I St.Bus drop off (if anyone is chartering a bus): The easiest thing for a bus would likely be to drop on 10th street after turning left from J street. That is the east side of the park.This event is part of a coordinated CTA Day of Action happening in San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego.For San Francisco protest info, go here: