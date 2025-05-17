May 17 Day of Action: Fight Back Against Federal Attacks on Our Schools!At SF EmbarcaderoSaturday, May 17, 2025•12:00 PMEmbarcadero Plaza• Market Street and The Embarcadero, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105 USWe’re fighting back against attacks on our students, educators, and communities launched by the Trump/Musk administration.Join educators and allies on May 17 to stand up for students and defend public education!California Teachers Association