Day of Action: Fight Back Against Federal Attacks on Our Schools! At Embarcadero Plaza
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CTA
Location Details:
San Francisco Embarcadero Plaza
May 17 Day of Action: Fight Back Against Federal Attacks on Our Schools!
At SF Embarcadero
Saturday, May 17, 2025•12:00 PM
Embarcadero Plaza• Market Street and The Embarcadero, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105 US
https://actionnetwork.org/events/day-of-action-fight-for-schools-sf/
We’re fighting back against attacks on our students, educators, and communities launched by the Trump/Musk administration.
Join educators and allies on May 17 to stand up for students and defend public education!
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/day-of-ac...
