Menlo Park: Hey! Ho! Billionaires Have Got To Go! Protest March

Date:

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Meet at Fremont Park,

979 Santa Cruz Avenue,

Menlo Park, CA

Sunday, April 27, 2025 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 PM



Q: What’s the difference between a billionaire and a vampire?



A: Vampires only suck your blood at night.



Join us to march in protest of the corruption and greed of Trump, Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg and the rest of the billionaire class.



From a White House run by the highest bidder, to unfettered access to the vast machinery of the federal government, to privatizing everything that isn’t nailed down (and even then), to extracting every last resource in a relentless pursuit of ever increasing wealth, to trying their best to divide us so we don’t realize who the real problem is, billionaires being billionaires are destroying our democratic institutions, decimating federal agencies, making us less safe, and sucking our resources dry.



The fact is, we don’t want everything to be run like a business. That’s partly why we’re in this mess to begin with!



The billionaires are stealing our country from us and we are not going to sit idly by and let them do it!



MARCH ROUTE:



We’ll meet at Fremont Park in Menlo Park (979 Santa Cruz Avenue), across the street from

Peet’s Coffee at 10:30 am, and march around the Menlo Park downtown area. Bring your signs, drums and good energy so we can let Menlo Park know we know what the score is and we’re not going to take it lying down!