Is there a Way Out after Gaza's devastation: A Palestinian Perspective with Khalil Sayegh
Date:
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco 94110
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco 94110
Join Khalil Sayegh in conversation this Thursday evening.
Khalil is the Executive Director of the Agora Initiative, an organization that advocates for peace in Israel and Palestine and an end to the occupation. He is also a political analyst and activist focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A native of Gaza, he is currently based in Washington, D.C. where he attended graduate school at American University.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 22, 2025 8:10PM
