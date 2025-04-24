Is there a Way Out after Gaza's devastation: A Palestinian Perspective with Khalil Sayegh

Date:

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

Notable House

189 Ellsworth St.

San Francisco 94110

Join Khalil Sayegh in conversation this Thursday evening.



Khalil is the Executive Director of the Agora Initiative, an organization that advocates for peace in Israel and Palestine and an end to the occupation. He is also a political analyst and activist focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A native of Gaza, he is currently based in Washington, D.C. where he attended graduate school at American University.