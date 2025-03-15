From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Petaluma: Trader Joe's, Drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Intersection of E Washington St & S McDowell Blvd
(38°14’57.2”N 122°37’33.7”W)
Trader Joe’s continues to source from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry, despite being informed of the criminal animal cruelty occurring at its facilities and the abnormally high rates of pathogens found at its slaughterhouse. We’ve repeatedly asked them to cut ties, but they remain complicit in supporting animal abuse and putting public health at risk. We will be gathering once again to demand that they drop Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
WHERE: Intersection of E Washington St & S McDowell Blvd
(38°14’57.2”N 122°37’33.7”W)
WHEN: Saturday March 15th at 2PM.
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include standing. A few chairs will be on hand as needed. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you’re nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
—
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHBeg-pu_j0/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 11, 2025 4:24PM
