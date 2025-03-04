top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/8/2025
South Bay Government & Elections Womyn

San Jose: International Women's Day - Unite & Resist Protest

St. James Park 180 N. First St. San Jose, CA 95113
original image (732x751)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 San Jose
Location Details:
St. James Park
180 N. First St.
San Jose, CA 95113
PROTEST: International Women's Day - Unite & Resist with San Jose 50501

Join 50501 San Jose as we hold our third peaceful protest on Saturday March 8th, 2025 at St. James Park in San Jose from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Join us to support women’s rights on International Women’s Day and to oppose the unconstitutional actions and executive overreach of the Trump Administration.

Please bring your own food and water, hat, sunscreen, and signs. We will gather at St. James Park @McKinley Statue, 180 N. First St., San Jose, CA 95113.

It is a 26 minute walk from San Jose Diridon Caltrain Station. Parking is available on street and at the following nearby parking lots and garages:

Free parking at 232 N. 3rd St.

First and St. James Lot at the intersection of First and St. James Streets (first 90 minutes free)

Market & San Pedro Square Garage, 45 N. Market St., three blocks from the park (first 90 minutes free)

Third Street Garage: 95 N. Third St., north of Santa Clara St. (first 90 minutes free)
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/inte...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 3:43PM
§
by 50501 San Jose
Tue, Mar 4, 2025 3:43PM
international_women_s_day_-_unite___resist_with_san_jose_50501_women_s_march.png
https://action.womensmarch.com/events/inte...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$365.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code