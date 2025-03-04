From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose: International Women's Day - Unite & Resist Protest
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 San Jose
Location Details:
St. James Park
180 N. First St.
San Jose, CA 95113
180 N. First St.
San Jose, CA 95113
PROTEST: International Women's Day - Unite & Resist with San Jose 50501
Join 50501 San Jose as we hold our third peaceful protest on Saturday March 8th, 2025 at St. James Park in San Jose from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Join us to support women’s rights on International Women’s Day and to oppose the unconstitutional actions and executive overreach of the Trump Administration.
Please bring your own food and water, hat, sunscreen, and signs. We will gather at St. James Park @McKinley Statue, 180 N. First St., San Jose, CA 95113.
It is a 26 minute walk from San Jose Diridon Caltrain Station. Parking is available on street and at the following nearby parking lots and garages:
Free parking at 232 N. 3rd St.
First and St. James Lot at the intersection of First and St. James Streets (first 90 minutes free)
Market & San Pedro Square Garage, 45 N. Market St., three blocks from the park (first 90 minutes free)
Third Street Garage: 95 N. Third St., north of Santa Clara St. (first 90 minutes free)
Join 50501 San Jose as we hold our third peaceful protest on Saturday March 8th, 2025 at St. James Park in San Jose from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Join us to support women’s rights on International Women’s Day and to oppose the unconstitutional actions and executive overreach of the Trump Administration.
Please bring your own food and water, hat, sunscreen, and signs. We will gather at St. James Park @McKinley Statue, 180 N. First St., San Jose, CA 95113.
It is a 26 minute walk from San Jose Diridon Caltrain Station. Parking is available on street and at the following nearby parking lots and garages:
Free parking at 232 N. 3rd St.
First and St. James Lot at the intersection of First and St. James Streets (first 90 minutes free)
Market & San Pedro Square Garage, 45 N. Market St., three blocks from the park (first 90 minutes free)
Third Street Garage: 95 N. Third St., north of Santa Clara St. (first 90 minutes free)
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/inte...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 3:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network