San Jose: International Women's Day - Unite & Resist Protest

Date:

Saturday, March 08, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

50501 San Jose

Location Details:

St. James Park

180 N. First St.

San Jose, CA 95113

PROTEST: International Women's Day - Unite & Resist with San Jose 50501



Join 50501 San Jose as we hold our third peaceful protest on Saturday March 8th, 2025 at St. James Park in San Jose from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Join us to support women’s rights on International Women’s Day and to oppose the unconstitutional actions and executive overreach of the Trump Administration.



Please bring your own food and water, hat, sunscreen, and signs. We will gather at St. James Park @McKinley Statue, 180 N. First St., San Jose, CA 95113.



It is a 26 minute walk from San Jose Diridon Caltrain Station. Parking is available on street and at the following nearby parking lots and garages:



Free parking at 232 N. 3rd St.



First and St. James Lot at the intersection of First and St. James Streets (first 90 minutes free)



Market & San Pedro Square Garage, 45 N. Market St., three blocks from the park (first 90 minutes free)



Third Street Garage: 95 N. Third St., north of Santa Clara St. (first 90 minutes free)