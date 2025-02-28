From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Feb 28 economic blackout is happening today
By Lynda Carson - Feb 28, 2025
Today is Feb 28, 2025, and these are grim horrible terrifying times in the U.S. for millions of people. The greedy filthy rich billionaires have taken control of the White House. They are killing off the New Deal, viciously attacking federal employees, and all the programs assisting the poor, the hungry, the elderly, and those with disabilities. The Social Security Administration is under attack presently, as well as all of HUD’s subsidized housing programs. Some people feel like they are wandering in the “shadow of death,” as all of their support systems are being tossed into a grinder as fast as possible.
Meanwhile, a 24 hour economic blackout of resistance is underway all across the nation today. Corporations being targeted by “the resistance movement” include Amazon, Target, Walmart, large corporate grocery stores, and other major corporations. That’s right! Today is “Do Not Buy Day.”
Reportedly according to NPR, “The boycott began at midnight (12 a.m.) Friday and will last for 24 hours. During this time, the organization encourages Americans not to buy anything — this includes gas and fast food, as well as shopping in stores or online at major retailers. If participants need to buy anything, they are encouraged to shop at local and small businesses. Essential items such as medicine, food and emergency supplies can still be bought.
Throughout the day, some consumers across the U.S. posted videos from inside stores, such as Target, showcasing empty aisles or few customers. Lashawna Gaddis, who works at a Walmart store in Louisiana, said in a post on TikTok that the store had seen fewer customers than usual for a Friday morning."
Additionally, according to NPR, “The movement was founded by John Schwarz, also known as "J," who announced the creation of the People's Union USA on Feb. 3 in a video on social media. The next day, Schwarz posted another video calling for a "day of economic resistance" on Feb. 28 to demonstrate that people "have the power."
Schwarz says on the group's website that it is not affiliated with any political party and is "dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform."
"Our goal is to unite Americans against the corruption and greed that has kept us struggling for decades," the organization says on its website, according to NPR.
Reportedly, “The boycott has been promoted by several celebrities, including Cyndi Lauper, Pearl Jam, Taraji P. Henson, comedian and actor John Leguizamo.
"This is how we exercise our Latino power!" Leguizamo wrote in an Instagram post to his more than 1 million followers. "Don't buy sh*t from any of these deniers!"
Actress Bette Midler also promoted the boycott.”
Additional do not buy days are being planned for the near future. Reportedly, “The blackout also overlaps with other boycott efforts by activists and civil rights groups, including a boycott against Target that began on Feb. 1 by We Are Somebody, an advocacy organization. Some faith leaders are calling for consumers to boycott the retailer for 40 days starting on March 5 to protest its rollback of DEI initiatives. Another effort is calling on Black consumers to refrain from spending entirely on Friday to illustrate Black buying power and socioeconomic influence.”
Earlier today on KPFA radio, 94.1 FM, in Berkeley, during her show called “The Talkies,” Kris Welch did a great job in urging the public to join the economic blackout.
The resistance has been happening in many different ways. Including during recent days when someone hacked into the HUD tv system at HUD’s headquarters in Washington D.C., to play a video of the bald headed convicted felon President Trump kissing the feet of Elon Musk.
More resistance in the recent past to the activities of the convicted felon President Trump also occurred when Bishop Mariann Budde confronted Trump and made a “plea of mercy” on behalf of others to the convicted felon President Trump, while he was sitting in the Washington National Cathedral on 1/21/2025.
Some people have protested in front of Musk’s, Tesla car showrooms in opposition to his activities.
That’s right! There are many ways to be a part of the resistance. Even if that means that people are walking down the streets in their neighborhoods banging on their pots and pans urging others to join them, while yelling out and condemning the atrocious terrifying activities of the convicted felon President Trump, and his notorious henchman Elon Musk.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
