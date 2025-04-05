From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sunnyvale’s Earth Day Festival: Empowering Our Community
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Sunnyvale's Environmental Services Department
Email:
Phone:
408-730-7717
Location Details:
Sunnyvale Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Show your love for the planet by attending Sunnyvale's Earth Day Festival! The event will feature family-friendly, sustainability-focused activities and information from local organizations.
Attend the festival to enjoy:
-Sustainable arts and crafts
-Guided urban canopy tours led by tree experts
-Bike valet parking to stroll through the event hands-free
-Resources to make the swap from gas to electric in your home
-Zero-emissions cars on display
-And more!
Join us in empowering our community and building a sustainable Sunnyvale. We hope to see you there.
Attend the festival to enjoy:
-Sustainable arts and crafts
-Guided urban canopy tours led by tree experts
-Bike valet parking to stroll through the event hands-free
-Resources to make the swap from gas to electric in your home
-Zero-emissions cars on display
-And more!
Join us in empowering our community and building a sustainable Sunnyvale. We hope to see you there.
For more information: https://sunnyvaleclimateaction.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 28, 2025 4:39PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network