Sunnyvale’s Earth Day Festival: Empowering Our Community

Date:

Saturday, April 05, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Sunnyvale's Environmental Services Department

Email:

Phone:

408-730-7717

Location Details:

Sunnyvale Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Show your love for the planet by attending Sunnyvale's Earth Day Festival! The event will feature family-friendly, sustainability-focused activities and information from local organizations.



Attend the festival to enjoy:

-Sustainable arts and crafts

-Guided urban canopy tours led by tree experts

-Bike valet parking to stroll through the event hands-free

-Resources to make the swap from gas to electric in your home

-Zero-emissions cars on display

-And more!



Join us in empowering our community and building a sustainable Sunnyvale. We hope to see you there.