Tatreez and Tea

Date:

Sunday, March 09, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Arab American Cultural Center

Location Details:

3962 Twilight Dr, San Jose, CA 95124



We’re thrilled to announce our second Tatreez and Tea on Sunday, March 9th, from 12:30 - 3:30 pm PST at the Arab American Cultural Center in San Jose. Please join us for a Palestinian cultural event to raise funds and support HEAL Palestine’s ongoing work in Gaza.



This workshop is ideal for those with little to no tatreez experience. We invite you to stitch so our hands can work and hearts can rest. A brief history of Palestinian tatreez will be covered, followed by a demonstration of the mechanics of cross-stitching and hands-on practice. Attendees will then be able to take home their beautiful pieces.



Tickets are $30 per person. Embroidery supplies, Middle Eastern desserts, and hot tea are included in the ticket price. Space is limited, so we strongly encourage you to register.