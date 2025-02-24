From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Rising Violence and the Existential Threat to Palestinians
Date:
Monday, February 24, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Global Solidarity for Peace in Palestine
Location Details:
Online
Join us for this important webinar with Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, Palestinian political leader and human rights activist.
Register at: https://bit.ly/4k2DIL8
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 18, 2025 9:48AM
