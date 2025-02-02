From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#BoycottChevron Car Caravan
Date:
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vigil4Gaza
Location Details:
1400 N. Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View, CA (parking lot to the right of former Golds Gym)
In support of the nationwide BDS Movement weekend of action to #BoycottChevron, we are gathering at Chevron locations to bring attention to their complicity in Palestinian energy apartheid, and to share information with our community. Chevron is a major economic partner of the Israeli government, and fuels Israel's apartheid and war crimes.
We will drive together in a car caravan (est. 1+ hour), stopping briefly at corporate owned Chevron stations, and concluding with a brief rally at Cupertino Memorial Park.
RSVP: https://bit.ly/boycottchevron-caravan
Follow us at https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza
For more information: https://bit.ly/boycottchevron-caravan
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 21, 2025 12:47AM
