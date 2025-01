In support of the nationwide BDS Movement weekend of action to #BoycottChevron, we are gathering at Chevron locations to bring attention to their complicity in Palestinian energy apartheid, and to share information with our community. Chevron is a major economic partner of the Israeli government, and fuels Israel's apartheid and war crimes.We will drive together in a car caravan (est. 1+ hour), stopping briefly at corporate owned Chevron stations, and concluding with a brief rally at Cupertino Memorial Park.RSVP: https://bit.ly/boycottchevron-caravan Follow us at https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza