Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Starmer, Get Your Bloody Hands Off Tony Greenstein & Other Opponents of Zionist Genocide

British Consulate 1 Sansome St./Market St. San Francisco
Date:
Friday, January 31, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
British Consulate
1 Sansome St./Market St.
San Francisco
UK Starmer, Get Your Bloody Hands Off Tony Greenstein and Other Opponents of The Zionist Genocide

Stop Prosecuting Anti-Zionist Tony Greenstein & Others Palestine Activists In UK, Germany and France

Jail The Supporters Of Gaza Genocide & War Crimes In Israel, In The US & Around The World

Friday January 31, 2025 12:00 pm noon
British Consulate
1 Sansome St.
San Francisco

On January 31, 2025, the British government led by Labor party leader Keir Starmer and its court will be putting anti-Zionist activist Tony Greenstein on trial under the Terrorism Act for supporting a proscribed organization.

Greenstein is a co-founder of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. He is also an author of many articles about the role of Zionism including the AFL-CIO supported Israeli Histadrut, the so called union federation which supports the apartheid regime with funding of the IDF for it’s crimes.

https://bdsmovement.net/news/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union-0

This attack on Greenstein is a major attack on democratic rights and other Palestine activists have been also been charged with crimes for opposing the genocide by Israel backed by the UK and military contractors.

He could face 14 years in jail under a law that is aimed at critics of the apartheid state of Israel.

The racist and Zionist state and their supporters around the world are working to make it a crime to criticize Israel and genocide and equate anti-Zionism with anti-semitism.

While these anti-Zionists in the UK are being prosecuted the targeting of journalists and the murder of over 140 in Gaza has been met with complicity with the UK and US government.

This is not only a threat in the UK, but France and Germany where anti-Zionists and trade unionists have been attacked and arrested by the police for peaceful protests against the US UK supported genocide.

It is an imminent danger in the US as well with the installation of a Trump fascist government.

They have threatened mass arrests and deportations of supporters of Palestine on campuses and in the streets. They are also introducing legislation to make it illegal to criticize Zionist Israel and its genocidal policies which are supported by both the UK and the US governments. These governments, politicians and billionaire class are the real supporters and funders of terrorism and genocide in Gaza and around the world.

We must stand now in defense of Greenstein and others who are facing criminal charges globally & must unite the US working class and unions to defend democratic rights and opponents of Zionism.

JOIN THE ACTION!

Greenstein’s Website https://azvsas.blogspot.com/
Initiated By United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
Contact us to endorse & for more info.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 20, 2025 12:25PM
§Palestinian Journalists Killed By The IDF Which Is A War Crime Unprosecuted By UK Starmer
by UFCLP
Mon, Jan 20, 2025 12:25PM
sm_palestinian_journalists_killed_in_gaza_86.jpeg
original image (956x1600)
The UK Starmer government like the US government has allowed Israel and the Ziionist regime to kill over 140 journalists which is a war crime yet the Starmer government refuses to prosecute Netanyahu and his government for war crimes.. Instead they are prosecuting critics of Zionism
Add Your Comments
