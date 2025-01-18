From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump’s pick Scott Turner for HUD alarms the Black community
Large Martin Luther King Jr. Puppet With Children In Oakland/Berkeley Rally A Number Of Years Ago!
Trump’s pick Scott Turner for HUD alarms the Black community
By Lynda Carson - January 18, 2025
[ Keith Boykin, former White House aide to Bill Clinton says, “The Confirmation hearing for “the Black job” in the Trump administration reveals how Trump plans to use a Black face to implement an anti-Black agenda.” ]
The majority of homeless and unhoused people locally, and across the nation are Blacks. With the convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick Scott Turner to be the next HUD Secretary who refusing to commit to protect funding for HUD’s subsidized housing assistance programs during his recent confirmation hearing last Thursday, it has alarmed the black community.
As recent as December of 2024, HUD released a report revealing that more than 770,000 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2024, an 18% increase from 2023. Theres no telling how many tens of thousands more people that were hiding and may have been missed in the homeless count all across the nation that evening. Often the homeless and unhoused are sleeping in cars or trucks, hiding in subway tunnels, sleeping on rooftops, hiding underneath bushes, sleeping in the parks, and any other place they can hide from the “pigs” that have criminalized them through the years just for being poor, and not having a roof over their heads.
The convicted felon Donald J. Trump wants to make catastrophic budget cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and it’s subsidized housing programs meant to assist the poor as soon as possible. Especially public housing, and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.
Indeed, this would result in millions of more people becoming homeless and unhoused on the cold hearted streets of America after the right-wing fascist Trump administration comes to power soon. The convicted felon Donald J. Trump is to be inaugurated as the next president “2 days” from now, on the national holiday celebration of Martin Luther King Jr… What a world.
Reportedly, earlier today many tens of thousands of people were protesting against the incoming fascist Trump administration in Washington D.C., and around 360 other cities all across the nation.
Former Football Player Scott Turner Picked By Trump To Be The Next HUD Secretary:
That’s right! The convicted felon Donald J. Trump has picked former football player Scott Turner to do his bidding as the next HUD Secretary, and massive budget cuts would be catastrophic to Veterans in public housing and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, including families, children, babies, sisters and brothers, the elderly, those with disabilities, and the chronically ill.
The Voice And Message Of Keith Boykin Is Rapidly Spreading All Across The Nation:
Keith Boykin, former White House aide to Bill Clinton says, “The Confirmation hearing for “the Black job” in the Trump administration reveals how Trump plans to use a Black face to implement an anti-Black agenda.”
According to Wikipedia, in part it states, “Keith Boykin is an American TV and film producer, national political commentator, author, and former White House aide to President Bill Clinton. He has made much of this public in his 2022 memoir, Quitting: Why I Left My Job to Live a Life of Freedom.
After graduating from Harvard in 1992, Boykin began working at a San Francisco law firm where he had previously interned. However, he left that position in order to work for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign as the Midwest Press Director.
Following Bill Clinton's victory in 1992, Boykin joined the Clinton White House as a Special Assistant to the President. He also served as Director of News Analysis. After some time in that role, he was promoted to Director of Specialty Media. In April 1993, Boykin helped to arrange the first meeting between an acting U.S. president and representatives from the LGBTQ community. That meeting included 8 members drawn from three LGBTQ organizations: The National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, the Black Gay and Lesbian Leadership forum, and the March on Washington Committee.”
Click on the link below for “The Keith Boykin Channel to see him explain how “Scott Turner Auditions for the Black Job: HUD Secretary,” and check out the comment section below his video statement about Scott Turner, to see what the Black community is saying.
( The Keith Boykin Channel )
Scott Turner Auditions for the Black Job: HUD Secretary
The confirmation hearing for “the Black job” in the Trump administration reveals how Trump plans to use a Black face to implement an anti-Black agenda.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWgHWrb3JQM
The Blackest Confirmation Hearing:
Three Black senators grilled Trump’s only Black cabinet nominee to get him to commit to affordable housing.
by Keith Boykin
January 17, 2025
In part it states, “But it’s clear to me that Turner is in over his head — not so much in terms of ability but in his lack of resilience to withstand the pressure from his Republican colleagues, his reluctance to advocate for fair and affordable housing, and his powerlessness to stand up to his bosses in the Trump administration.
The Senate Banking Committee that will vote on his confirmation includes four Black members: the Republican chair, Tim Scott, who famously professed his love for Trump and obsequiously rubber stamps his agenda with a toothy smile, and three Democrats who tried repeatedly and failed to get Turner to commit to fighting for housing needs.
Delaware Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester asked Turner if he supports mandatory work requirements that would kick many vulnerable people off of Section 8. It took three times before he finally admitted that he supports these restrictions.
Maryland Senator Angela Also Brooks asked if he would oppose cuts to HUD programs for affordable housing for low-income households. “What I will commit to looking at these programs and to maximize the budget,” Turner responded. That didn’t answer the question, so Also Brooks asked again, and Turner only pledged that he “will work with the president” and Congress within “the budget that we do have.”
Also Brooks then asked about Elon Musk’s proposal to lay off 75% of HUD workers, and Turner meekly responded: “What I do support is encouraging people to do the job that they’ve been called to do.” But what exactly does that mean? That doesn’t answer the question.
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock asked about Trump’s proposed cuts to HUD’s budget, and Turner would only repeat his rehearsed talking points that he would “maximize that budget.”
We’ve seen this movie before, folks. Part of the reason we have a housing crisis today is because of decisions made decades ago when Ronald Reagan appointed a nice, quiet Black Republican HUD Secretary as the public face to preside over massive cuts in funding that would disproportionately hurt Black people.
When Congress passed the Housing Act of 1968, it committed the nation to the goal of producing 2.6 million units of housing a year, including 600,000 annually for low-income families. But when Reagan came into office, he slashed funding for housing programs and cut the proposed number of units for new construction to only 10,000. Reagan’s policies created a spiraling crisis of homelessness and affordable housing that still persists four decades later.
Most of the media attention in the coming days will focus on Trump’s crew of controversial, combative, and clearly unqualified white cabinet nominees, but we should also pay attention to what Trump might call “the Black job.”
Scott Turner’s confirmation hearing proves that Trump will not only follow but also expand on the Republican playbook of using a Black face to implement a decidedly anti-Black agenda.”
Click below for the full story…
https://wordinblack.com/2025/01/the-blackest-confirmation-hearing/
Advocates are urging YOU to immediately contact your representatives to tell them to vote “NO” on Scott Turner before he is confirmed as the next HUD Secretary.
Click on the link below for details below…
https://invisiblepeople.tv/advocates-urge-no-vote-on-scott-turner-for-hud-secretary/
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
► ▼ IMC Network