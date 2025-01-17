From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Scott Turner refused to commit to protect funding for federal housing programs
Meeting Of Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Tenants That I Helped to Organize To Protest Against Budget Cuts To The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program A Number Of Years Ago!
Scott Turner refused to commit to protect funding for federal housing programs
By Lynda Carson - January 17, 2025
On January 16, 2025, convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick Scott Turner to lead HUD has refused to commit to protect funding for federal housing programs and homelessness programs.
According to the New York Times about the convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick Scott Turner to be the next HUD Secretary. “Scott Turner during his confirmation hearing on Thursday January 16, 2025. Many of Mr. Turner’s comments aligned with the broader goals that President-elect Donald J. Trump has laid out for his second term.”
Additionally, according to a January 16, 2025 headline of NPR about Scott Turner it reads, “Trump nominee to lead HUD says the agency is failing in its mission.”
The last time the convicted felon Donald J. Trump was in the White House before he tried to steal the election from Joe Biden in 2020, he and then HUD Secretary Ben Carson tried to cut billions of dollars from HUD’s subsidized housing programs that would have resulted in hundreds of thousands of evictions.
When considering that our nation’s HUD subsidized public housing program provides affordable rental housing to over 2.2 million low- and very low-income families, the elderly, including persons with disabilities, and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) serve approximately 2.2 million households, it’s apparent that HUD’s mission has been very successful and beneficial to communities all across the nation, no matter what Scott Turner may be falsely implying by saying that HUD is failing in it’s mission.
National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) January 16, 2025, Release:
In a January 16, 2025, release from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition and Interim President and CEO Renee Willis, in part it states, “While NLIHC will look for opportunities of alignment – as we do with any administration – we stand ready to mobilize our members, partners, and congressional champions if Mr. Turner doubles down on the cruel and harmful policies embraced by the first Trump administration, which, if enacted, would have worsened America’s housing crisis.”
Additionally, according to the NLIHC January 16, 2025, release, “Turner also expressed support for several harmful policies that would increase housing instability and deepen racial inequity. Mr. Turner refused to commit to protecting funding for federal housing and homelessness programs – and the families who rely on these programs to afford a roof over their head – from facing significant spending cuts like those proposed during the first Trump administration. He advocated for increasing the role of private equity in the rental market, despite its track record of raising rents, imposing junk fees, evicting tenants, and failing to maintain properties in good condition. He opposed HUD’s efforts to advance equity, blamed immigrants for our nation’s homelessness crisis, and endorsed new barriers to assistance, including work requirements.”
“The high cost of housing was a top election issue for voters in 2024, and voters have made clear that they want policymakers to advance real solutions,” said Willis. “NLIHC encourages Mr. Turner to lean on experts and best practices to solve America's housing crisis, not exacerbate it.”
To fully address America’s affordable housing and homelessness crisis, which disproportionately impacts Black, brown, and the most marginalized communities, Congress must invest at the scale needed to ensure that renters with the lowest incomes have an affordable place to call home. As outlined in NLIHC’s national HoUSed campaign policy agenda, federal investments are needed to bridge the gap between incomes and housing costs through universal rental assistance, build and preserve rental homes affordable to people with the lowest incomes, prevent evictions and homelessness by stabilizing families during a crisis, and strengthen and enforce renter protections to address the power imbalance that tilts heavily in favor of landlords.”
Blind man Charlie Jammer, fears budget cuts to HUD’s subsidized housing programs may harm himself and others.
A 62 year old blind African American man named Charlie Jammer, who is a “Housing Choice Voucher tenant a.k.a. Section 8 voucher tenant” in Alameda, CA, is very concerned about losing his housing if he loses his Section 8 voucher because of possible budget cuts to HUD’s subsidized housing programs.
During my last interview with Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) tenant Charlie Jammer not too long ago, he told me that has been blind since birth, and that he is originally from nearby East Palo Alto.
He said, “I am opposed to any budget cuts because they may force me to get into a program that I do not want to get into such as a nursing home, or a homeless shelter. If I lose my Housing Choice Voucher / Section 8 Voucher, or face major housing budget cuts to my voucher that makes it impossible for me to pay the rent where I reside, then I will have major problems. They do not treat blind people or people with disabilities very well in nursing homes, and a lot of people died in nursing homes during the covid-19 pandemic,” Jammer said.
“I have been blind since I was born. I am originally from East Palo Alto, was born in 1962, am 62 years old, and am still independent thanks to the Housing Choice Voucher / Section 8 Voucher program, and IHSS.
I think that the people who are demanding the massive budget cuts to programs that help people like myself, should put themselves in my shoes, and see what they would do if they were to lose their independence, housing assistance, healthcare, food, or hope.
We have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The Constitution does not exclude us from that just because a bunch of rich people want to destroy our nation’s popular domestic programs that help out the poor, blind, elderly, and those with disabilities. I want people to know that I oppose any budget cuts that will harm myself and others. The people demanding the budget cuts and additional work requirements for the poor, blind, elderly, and those with disabilities who are receiving assistance from the much needed programs they are attacking should read the Constitution. These programs should get better funding, and should not face budget cuts. I oppose any and all budget cuts,” Charlie Jammer said.
Scott Turner Has Supported Bills Against HUD’s Subsidized Housing Tenants, The Homeless & Veterans:
Convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick Scott Turner to be the next HUD Secretary has no idea how to run a federal agency like HUD that is a significant administrative responsibility. Reportedly, “HUD’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget was approximately $70 billion. The Department employs over 8,000 employees and relies on thousands of local housing authorities and private property owners to carry out its initiatives.”
Additionally, according to public records, Scott Turner’s past voting record in Texas reveals that Turner is not a good choice to be the next HUD Secretary, and reveals that he may hate the poor https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/12/24/18871680.php .
Additionally, according to a recent article by ProPublica https://www.propublica.org/article/scott-turner-hud-nominee-trump-public-housing-texas , Scott Turner supported a bill ensuring landlords could refuse apartments to applicants because they received federal housing assistance.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=SB267
He also opposed a bill to expand affordable rental housing.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB3350
He also voted against funding public-private partnerships to support the homeless.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB2887
And he voted against two bills that called merely to study homelessness among young people and veterans.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=HB679
Scott Turner has also declared that welfare is “dangerous, harmful” and “one of the most destructive things for the family.”
https://wellversedworld.podbean.com/e/opportunity-zones-authentically-raising-the-poor-w-scott-turner-and-kevin-mcgary-%E2%80%93-6112023/
When one interviewer said receiving government assistance was keeping recipients in “bondage” of “a worse form to find oneself in than slavery,” and Scott Turner agreed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRPRjBhI53w&t=367s
Scott Turner also opposed legislation to help public housing authorities replace or rehabilitate their property
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB1888
He also sought to require drug testing for poor families applying for government assistance, the Houston Chronicle reported at the time.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/drug-testing-welfare-applicants-popular-but-can-4416545.php
For the record: Scott Turner is presently working for the company (JPI Construction) that has been cited as recent as 2021, for alleged wage theft violations of over $1.7 million dollars.
Click here https://www.dir.ca.gov/DIRNews/2021/2021-104.html for more about JPI Construction for allegedly cheating their workers with wage theft, a company that Scott Turner works for.
Additionally, reportedly, on June 25, 2012, "The Justice Department today announced its largest-ever disability-based housing discrimination settlement fund to resolve allegations that JPI Construction L.P. and six other JPI entities (collectively “JPI”) based in Irving, Texas, discriminated on the basis of disability in the design and construction of multifamily housing complexes throughout the United States.
Under the settlement, which was approved today by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, JPI will pay $10,250,000 into an accessibility fund to provide retrofits at properties built by JPI and to increase the stock of accessible housing in the communities where these properties are located. The settlement also requires JPI to pay a $250,000 civil penalty.
This is the largest civil penalty the Justice Department has obtained in any Fair Housing Act case.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-obtains-landmark-105-million-settlement-resolve-disability-based-housing
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - January 17, 2025
On January 16, 2025, convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick Scott Turner to lead HUD has refused to commit to protect funding for federal housing programs and homelessness programs.
According to the New York Times about the convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick Scott Turner to be the next HUD Secretary. “Scott Turner during his confirmation hearing on Thursday January 16, 2025. Many of Mr. Turner’s comments aligned with the broader goals that President-elect Donald J. Trump has laid out for his second term.”
Additionally, according to a January 16, 2025 headline of NPR about Scott Turner it reads, “Trump nominee to lead HUD says the agency is failing in its mission.”
The last time the convicted felon Donald J. Trump was in the White House before he tried to steal the election from Joe Biden in 2020, he and then HUD Secretary Ben Carson tried to cut billions of dollars from HUD’s subsidized housing programs that would have resulted in hundreds of thousands of evictions.
When considering that our nation’s HUD subsidized public housing program provides affordable rental housing to over 2.2 million low- and very low-income families, the elderly, including persons with disabilities, and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) serve approximately 2.2 million households, it’s apparent that HUD’s mission has been very successful and beneficial to communities all across the nation, no matter what Scott Turner may be falsely implying by saying that HUD is failing in it’s mission.
National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) January 16, 2025, Release:
In a January 16, 2025, release from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition and Interim President and CEO Renee Willis, in part it states, “While NLIHC will look for opportunities of alignment – as we do with any administration – we stand ready to mobilize our members, partners, and congressional champions if Mr. Turner doubles down on the cruel and harmful policies embraced by the first Trump administration, which, if enacted, would have worsened America’s housing crisis.”
Additionally, according to the NLIHC January 16, 2025, release, “Turner also expressed support for several harmful policies that would increase housing instability and deepen racial inequity. Mr. Turner refused to commit to protecting funding for federal housing and homelessness programs – and the families who rely on these programs to afford a roof over their head – from facing significant spending cuts like those proposed during the first Trump administration. He advocated for increasing the role of private equity in the rental market, despite its track record of raising rents, imposing junk fees, evicting tenants, and failing to maintain properties in good condition. He opposed HUD’s efforts to advance equity, blamed immigrants for our nation’s homelessness crisis, and endorsed new barriers to assistance, including work requirements.”
“The high cost of housing was a top election issue for voters in 2024, and voters have made clear that they want policymakers to advance real solutions,” said Willis. “NLIHC encourages Mr. Turner to lean on experts and best practices to solve America's housing crisis, not exacerbate it.”
To fully address America’s affordable housing and homelessness crisis, which disproportionately impacts Black, brown, and the most marginalized communities, Congress must invest at the scale needed to ensure that renters with the lowest incomes have an affordable place to call home. As outlined in NLIHC’s national HoUSed campaign policy agenda, federal investments are needed to bridge the gap between incomes and housing costs through universal rental assistance, build and preserve rental homes affordable to people with the lowest incomes, prevent evictions and homelessness by stabilizing families during a crisis, and strengthen and enforce renter protections to address the power imbalance that tilts heavily in favor of landlords.”
Blind man Charlie Jammer, fears budget cuts to HUD’s subsidized housing programs may harm himself and others.
A 62 year old blind African American man named Charlie Jammer, who is a “Housing Choice Voucher tenant a.k.a. Section 8 voucher tenant” in Alameda, CA, is very concerned about losing his housing if he loses his Section 8 voucher because of possible budget cuts to HUD’s subsidized housing programs.
During my last interview with Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) tenant Charlie Jammer not too long ago, he told me that has been blind since birth, and that he is originally from nearby East Palo Alto.
He said, “I am opposed to any budget cuts because they may force me to get into a program that I do not want to get into such as a nursing home, or a homeless shelter. If I lose my Housing Choice Voucher / Section 8 Voucher, or face major housing budget cuts to my voucher that makes it impossible for me to pay the rent where I reside, then I will have major problems. They do not treat blind people or people with disabilities very well in nursing homes, and a lot of people died in nursing homes during the covid-19 pandemic,” Jammer said.
“I have been blind since I was born. I am originally from East Palo Alto, was born in 1962, am 62 years old, and am still independent thanks to the Housing Choice Voucher / Section 8 Voucher program, and IHSS.
I think that the people who are demanding the massive budget cuts to programs that help people like myself, should put themselves in my shoes, and see what they would do if they were to lose their independence, housing assistance, healthcare, food, or hope.
We have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The Constitution does not exclude us from that just because a bunch of rich people want to destroy our nation’s popular domestic programs that help out the poor, blind, elderly, and those with disabilities. I want people to know that I oppose any budget cuts that will harm myself and others. The people demanding the budget cuts and additional work requirements for the poor, blind, elderly, and those with disabilities who are receiving assistance from the much needed programs they are attacking should read the Constitution. These programs should get better funding, and should not face budget cuts. I oppose any and all budget cuts,” Charlie Jammer said.
Scott Turner Has Supported Bills Against HUD’s Subsidized Housing Tenants, The Homeless & Veterans:
Convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick Scott Turner to be the next HUD Secretary has no idea how to run a federal agency like HUD that is a significant administrative responsibility. Reportedly, “HUD’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget was approximately $70 billion. The Department employs over 8,000 employees and relies on thousands of local housing authorities and private property owners to carry out its initiatives.”
Additionally, according to public records, Scott Turner’s past voting record in Texas reveals that Turner is not a good choice to be the next HUD Secretary, and reveals that he may hate the poor https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/12/24/18871680.php .
Additionally, according to a recent article by ProPublica https://www.propublica.org/article/scott-turner-hud-nominee-trump-public-housing-texas , Scott Turner supported a bill ensuring landlords could refuse apartments to applicants because they received federal housing assistance.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=SB267
He also opposed a bill to expand affordable rental housing.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB3350
He also voted against funding public-private partnerships to support the homeless.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB2887
And he voted against two bills that called merely to study homelessness among young people and veterans.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=HB679
Scott Turner has also declared that welfare is “dangerous, harmful” and “one of the most destructive things for the family.”
https://wellversedworld.podbean.com/e/opportunity-zones-authentically-raising-the-poor-w-scott-turner-and-kevin-mcgary-%E2%80%93-6112023/
When one interviewer said receiving government assistance was keeping recipients in “bondage” of “a worse form to find oneself in than slavery,” and Scott Turner agreed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRPRjBhI53w&t=367s
Scott Turner also opposed legislation to help public housing authorities replace or rehabilitate their property
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB1888
He also sought to require drug testing for poor families applying for government assistance, the Houston Chronicle reported at the time.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/drug-testing-welfare-applicants-popular-but-can-4416545.php
For the record: Scott Turner is presently working for the company (JPI Construction) that has been cited as recent as 2021, for alleged wage theft violations of over $1.7 million dollars.
Click here https://www.dir.ca.gov/DIRNews/2021/2021-104.html for more about JPI Construction for allegedly cheating their workers with wage theft, a company that Scott Turner works for.
Additionally, reportedly, on June 25, 2012, "The Justice Department today announced its largest-ever disability-based housing discrimination settlement fund to resolve allegations that JPI Construction L.P. and six other JPI entities (collectively “JPI”) based in Irving, Texas, discriminated on the basis of disability in the design and construction of multifamily housing complexes throughout the United States.
Under the settlement, which was approved today by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, JPI will pay $10,250,000 into an accessibility fund to provide retrofits at properties built by JPI and to increase the stock of accessible housing in the communities where these properties are located. The settlement also requires JPI to pay a $250,000 civil penalty.
This is the largest civil penalty the Justice Department has obtained in any Fair Housing Act case.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-obtains-landmark-105-million-settlement-resolve-disability-based-housing
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Advocates Urge ‘No’ Vote on Scott Turner for HUD Secretary
Fri, Jan 17, 2025 5:00AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network