The People's Arms Embargo: Planning & Nonviolence Training for next Travis AFB Action
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blomé
Location Details:
East Bay Location
Register for Workshop here to learn the location:
https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/fVNCN1-chsrj43b68hDrhIJRVW6PWAiwqu0qGc-1wxI/
https://peoplesarmsembargo.org/
WORKSHOP: Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:30am-1:30pm:
Action Planning and Nonviolent Training Workshop to prepare for our next Travis Air Force Base action on Jan. 23, 10:00am.
NO WEAPONS for GENOCIDE! NO WEAPONS to ISRAEL EVER!
For Jan. 19 workshop location in East Bay, please register HERE.
https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/fVNCN1-chsrj43b68hDrhIJRVW6PWAiwqu0qGc-1wxI/
To learn more about this new ongoing campaign and to help us succeed in a safe and well executed action, please attend this East Bay workshop, if you can.
Attendance in this East Bay workshop is not a requirement to participate in the Jan. 23 action, but it is an important workshop for community building, helping orient and familiarize people to the Travis environment and, and creating a shared space to foster fresh ideas. We want this campaign to grow by leaps and bounds. We need each other!
Those planning to attend the San Francisco Jan. 19th "We Fight Back" mobilization, can depart the workshop early, as needed.
On Jan. 23, 10am we are returning to Travis for our 2nd nonviolent action. It will be a 100% legal action, with very low risk for arrest. It will be safe for children, families, and more at risk individuals. Please check for carpooling and other updates on our website:
https://peoplesarmsembargo.org/
Jan. 23 Action Details Here:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/01/15/18872264.php
Why Travis?
Travis AFB is complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza because it is transporting US weapons to Israel, thus aiding in the horrific war crimes of the Israeli Apartheid State, and in violation of numerous federal and international laws. We will continue to resist and interrupt the weapons supply chain at Travis until the the weapons shipments to Israel cease. (See "News Update" attached)
Our government continues to send billions of dollars of military aid and weapons to Israel in spite of 15 months of mass mobilizations and courageous actions across the country to stop it. Travis Air Force Base plays a direct role in transporting US weapons being used in Israel's horrific genocidal campaign. The People's Arms Embargo is an ongoing nonviolent campaign to oppose and resist Travis's role in genocide. Travis AFB is less than an hour from the Bay Area. Rise Up People, Rise Up.
Further Background:
The People's Arms Embargo, born in Nov. 2024, is a fledgling coalition of over 23 organizations collaborating to nonviolently interrupt the supply chain of US weapons going to Israel. Many of the organizers and participants have participated in numerous actions at Travis since December 2023. An additional goal is to foster GI resistance in the military to help dismantle the global war machine of US Empire, with the guidance of members of Veterans For Peace.
On Nov. 20 we executed our very first action at Travis. Many dozens participated as support or directly in the nonviolent "human blockades" at all four entry roads. 23 activists were arrested, and ultimately cited and released the same day. Hearings were scheduled this month, but the Fairfield DA has dismissed all 23 cases! This is a huge victory. WE WILL RETURN!
For more info: https://peoplesarmsembargo.org/
News Update: Though we celebrate that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to possibly brokering an extended ceasefire deal, will it last? In addition, the obscenity and scale of Israeli war crimes already committed against the people of Gaza cannot be erased; nor can Israel's ongoing military aggression on the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran be ignored. US military aid and weapons supply to Israel must cease now. We will continue to organize nonviolent actions at Travis until our tax dollars are spent on human needs and the weapons supply chain from Travis to Israel is broken.
For more information: https://peoplesarmsembargo.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 2:00PM
