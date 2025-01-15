Our government continues to send billions of dollars of military aid and weapons to Israel in spite of 15 months of mass mobilizations and courageous actions across the country to stop it. Travis AFB plays a direct role in transporting US weapons being used in Israel's horrific genocidal campaign. The People's Arms Embargo is an ongoing nonviolent campaign to oppose and resist Travis's role in genocide. Travis AFB is less than an hour from the Bay Area. Rise Up People, Rise Up.Jan. 23, 10am: This month's nonviolent action will be a 100% legal action, with very low risk for arrest. It will be safe for children, families, and more at risk individuals.Please check for carpooling and other updates on our website:If you can, please attend this planning workshop:Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:30am-1:30pm: Action Planning and Nonviolent Training Workshop.For workshop location register HERE.Attendance in this East Bay workshop is not a requirement to participate in the Jan. 23 action, but it is an important workshop for community building, helping orient and familiarize people to the Travis environment and our past Travis actions, and creating a shared space to foster fresh ideas. We want this campaign to grow by leaps and bounds. We need each other!Those planning to attend the San Francisco Jan. 19th "We Fight Back" mobilization, can depart the workshop early, as needed.Background:The People's Arms Embargo, born in Nov. 2024, is a fledgling coalition of over 23 organizations collaborating to nonviolently interrupt the supply chain of US weapons going to Israel. Many of the organizers and participants have participated in numerous actions at Travis since December 2023. An additional goal is to foster GI resistance in the military to help dismantle the global war machine of US Empire, with the guidance of members of Veterans For Peace.On Nov. 20 we executed our very first action at Travis. Many dozens participated as support or directly in the nonviolent "human blockades" at all four entry roads. 23 activists were arrested, and ultimately cited and released the same day. Hearings were scheduled later this month, but the Fairfield DA has dismissed all 23 cases! This is a huge victory. WE WILL RETURN!