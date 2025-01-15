From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trump’s HUD pick Scott Turner is chair of right-wing Center For Education Opportunity
If Scott Turner, A Trump Loyalist, Becomes The Next HUD Secretary, Millions Of HUD Subsidized Households Will Be Placed At Risk Of Homelessness!
Trump’s HUD pick Scott Turner is chair of right-wing Center For Education Opportunity
By Lynda Carson - January 15, 2025
Scott Turner, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick to be the next HUD Secretary is currently chair of the fascist right-wing “Center For Education Opportunity,” of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).
After Trump lost the presidency to Biden, AFPI supported the Election Integrity Project’s lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Click on the link below to read the details on how the convicted felon Trump tried to steal the election that he lost to Biden.
https://www.justice.gov/storage/Report-of-Special-Counsel-Smith-Volume-1-January-2025.pdf
According to a National Public Radio (NPR) report: “How a little-known organization is poised to shape a second Trump administration - New York Times reporter Ken Bensinger says the America First Policy Institute, which has nearly 300 executive orders ready to be signed, would influence a Trump second term more than Project 2025.”
Reportedly, the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) is a MAGA nonprofit founded in 2021 after the convicted felon Donald J. Trump lost the election, and the Trump administration left office. Additionally, AFPI created the America First Agenda https://agenda.americafirstpolicy.com/ .
Trump wants to destroy the Department of Education, and Scott Turner is a member of the AFPI-MAGA crowd that is out to destroy public education system in the United States as we know it. Click here for more https://agenda.americafirstpolicy.com/education/advocate-for-teaching-the-truth-about-americas-history .
In part, in a blurb about the Center For Education Opportunity that Scott Turner is chair of, according to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) website, it states, “For American families and students today, education provides a pathway to the realization of their aspirations and a realization of their dignity. Right now, public education achieves neither end. The key to a better education system, one that serves both America and Americans, is advancing policies that puts American families first, including choice. That’s exactly what the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) is here to achieve. AFPI will formulate educational policies that provide educational opportunity for all American families. This means putting parents and students—not bureaucracies, unions, or politicians—in charge of the education of America’s next generation. AFPI aims to restore our system of public education to its original, legitimate purpose: educating and raising the next generation of Americans, facilitating their dreams—and our prosperity.”
America First Policy Institute:
According to Monitoring Influence.org, America First Policy Institute formed in 2021 and is the largest of the MAGA nonprofit organizations that arose after former President Trump departed the White House. According to The New York Times, AFPI has “the look of a Trump administration in waiting” given the numerous ex-Trump officials who now work for the organization.
Since its founding, the group has led the charge against Biden’s economic and climate agenda in addition to attacking his political appointees. AFPI was among prominent conservative groups that successfully sank the nominations of Saule Omarova and Sarah Bloom Raskin.
AFPI has also supported the Election Integrity Project’s lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
AFPI is closely affiliated with America First Works, a 501(c)(4) organization that high-ranking members officials at AFW have described as “an extension of AFPI.” AFPI president and CEO Brooke Rollins is a senior advisor to America First Works. Linda McMahon and Larry Kudlow also serve in senior positions at both organizations.”
On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the COMMITTEE ON BANKING, HOUSING, AND URBAN AFFAIRS https://www.banking.senate.gov/hearings/01/09/2025/nomination-hearing will meet in OPEN SESSION to conduct a hearing on the following nomination: Mr. Eric Scott Turner, to be Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, “The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs announced that it will hold a nomination hearing on January 16 at 10 am ET for Scott Turner, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for HUD Secretary. After retiring from the National Football League in 2004, Turner worked in the office of Representative Duncan Hunter (R-CA) before running unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate for California’s 50th Congressional District in 2006. Turner was subsequently elected in 2013 to the Texas State House, where he served two terms. In April 2019, Turner was appointed by then-President Trump to lead the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, where he was charged with coordinating federal agencies to help attract private investors to “Opportunity Zones.” Turner is currently Chair of the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute, the think-tank responsible for promoting Project 2025.”
Scott Turner Is Not Fit To Be The Next HUD Secretary:
Convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick Scott Turner to be the next HUD Secretary has no idea how to run a federal agency like HUD that is a significant administrative responsibility. Reportedly, “HUD’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget was approximately $70 billion. The Department employs over 8,000 employees and relies on thousands of local housing authorities and private property owners to carry out its initiatives.”
Additionally, according to public records, Scott Turner’s past voting record in Texas reveals that Turner is not a good choice to be the next HUD Secretary, and reveals that he may hate the poor https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/12/24/18871680.php .
According to a recent article by ProPublica https://www.propublica.org/article/scott-turner-hud-nominee-trump-public-housing-texas , Scott Turner supported a bill ensuring landlords could refuse apartments to applicants because they received federal housing assistance.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=SB267
He also opposed a bill to expand affordable rental housing.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB3350
He also voted against funding public-private partnerships to support the homeless.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB2887
And he voted against two bills that called merely to study homelessness among young people and veterans.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=HB679
Scott Turner has also declared that welfare is “dangerous, harmful” and “one of the most destructive things for the family.”
https://wellversedworld.podbean.com/e/opportunity-zones-authentically-raising-the-poor-w-scott-turner-and-kevin-mcgary-%E2%80%93-6112023/
When one interviewer said receiving government assistance was keeping recipients in “bondage” of “a worse form to find oneself in than slavery,” and Scott Turner agreed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRPRjBhI53w&t=367s
Scott Turner also opposed legislation to help public housing authorities replace or rehabilitate their property
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB1888
He also sought to require drug testing for poor families applying for government assistance, the Houston Chronicle reported at the time.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/drug-testing-welfare-applicants-popular-but-can-4416545.php
For the record: Scott Turner is presently working for the company (JPI Construction) that has been cited as recent as 2021, for alleged wage theft violations of over $1.7 million dollars.
Click here https://www.dir.ca.gov/DIRNews/2021/2021-104.html for more about JPI Construction for allegedly cheating their workers with wage theft, a company that Scott Turner works for.
Additionally, reportedly, on June 25, 2012, "The Justice Department today announced its largest-ever disability-based housing discrimination settlement fund to resolve allegations that JPI Construction L.P. and six other JPI entities (collectively “JPI”) based in Irving, Texas, discriminated on the basis of disability in the design and construction of multifamily housing complexes throughout the United States.
Under the settlement, which was approved today by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, JPI will pay $10,250,000 into an accessibility fund to provide retrofits at properties built by JPI and to increase the stock of accessible housing in the communities where these properties are located. The settlement also requires JPI to pay a $250,000 civil penalty.
This is the largest civil penalty the Justice Department has obtained in any Fair Housing Act case.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-obtains-landmark-105-million-settlement-resolve-disability-based-housing
Oppose Scott Turner As Next HUD Secretary
Monday, January 13, 2025
Click on link below for full details….
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/01/13/18872164.php
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - January 15, 2025
Scott Turner, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick to be the next HUD Secretary is currently chair of the fascist right-wing “Center For Education Opportunity,” of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).
After Trump lost the presidency to Biden, AFPI supported the Election Integrity Project’s lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Click on the link below to read the details on how the convicted felon Trump tried to steal the election that he lost to Biden.
https://www.justice.gov/storage/Report-of-Special-Counsel-Smith-Volume-1-January-2025.pdf
According to a National Public Radio (NPR) report: “How a little-known organization is poised to shape a second Trump administration - New York Times reporter Ken Bensinger says the America First Policy Institute, which has nearly 300 executive orders ready to be signed, would influence a Trump second term more than Project 2025.”
Reportedly, the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) is a MAGA nonprofit founded in 2021 after the convicted felon Donald J. Trump lost the election, and the Trump administration left office. Additionally, AFPI created the America First Agenda https://agenda.americafirstpolicy.com/ .
Trump wants to destroy the Department of Education, and Scott Turner is a member of the AFPI-MAGA crowd that is out to destroy public education system in the United States as we know it. Click here for more https://agenda.americafirstpolicy.com/education/advocate-for-teaching-the-truth-about-americas-history .
In part, in a blurb about the Center For Education Opportunity that Scott Turner is chair of, according to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) website, it states, “For American families and students today, education provides a pathway to the realization of their aspirations and a realization of their dignity. Right now, public education achieves neither end. The key to a better education system, one that serves both America and Americans, is advancing policies that puts American families first, including choice. That’s exactly what the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) is here to achieve. AFPI will formulate educational policies that provide educational opportunity for all American families. This means putting parents and students—not bureaucracies, unions, or politicians—in charge of the education of America’s next generation. AFPI aims to restore our system of public education to its original, legitimate purpose: educating and raising the next generation of Americans, facilitating their dreams—and our prosperity.”
America First Policy Institute:
According to Monitoring Influence.org, America First Policy Institute formed in 2021 and is the largest of the MAGA nonprofit organizations that arose after former President Trump departed the White House. According to The New York Times, AFPI has “the look of a Trump administration in waiting” given the numerous ex-Trump officials who now work for the organization.
Since its founding, the group has led the charge against Biden’s economic and climate agenda in addition to attacking his political appointees. AFPI was among prominent conservative groups that successfully sank the nominations of Saule Omarova and Sarah Bloom Raskin.
AFPI has also supported the Election Integrity Project’s lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
AFPI is closely affiliated with America First Works, a 501(c)(4) organization that high-ranking members officials at AFW have described as “an extension of AFPI.” AFPI president and CEO Brooke Rollins is a senior advisor to America First Works. Linda McMahon and Larry Kudlow also serve in senior positions at both organizations.”
On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the COMMITTEE ON BANKING, HOUSING, AND URBAN AFFAIRS https://www.banking.senate.gov/hearings/01/09/2025/nomination-hearing will meet in OPEN SESSION to conduct a hearing on the following nomination: Mr. Eric Scott Turner, to be Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, “The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs announced that it will hold a nomination hearing on January 16 at 10 am ET for Scott Turner, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for HUD Secretary. After retiring from the National Football League in 2004, Turner worked in the office of Representative Duncan Hunter (R-CA) before running unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate for California’s 50th Congressional District in 2006. Turner was subsequently elected in 2013 to the Texas State House, where he served two terms. In April 2019, Turner was appointed by then-President Trump to lead the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, where he was charged with coordinating federal agencies to help attract private investors to “Opportunity Zones.” Turner is currently Chair of the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute, the think-tank responsible for promoting Project 2025.”
Scott Turner Is Not Fit To Be The Next HUD Secretary:
Convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s pick Scott Turner to be the next HUD Secretary has no idea how to run a federal agency like HUD that is a significant administrative responsibility. Reportedly, “HUD’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget was approximately $70 billion. The Department employs over 8,000 employees and relies on thousands of local housing authorities and private property owners to carry out its initiatives.”
Additionally, according to public records, Scott Turner’s past voting record in Texas reveals that Turner is not a good choice to be the next HUD Secretary, and reveals that he may hate the poor https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/12/24/18871680.php .
According to a recent article by ProPublica https://www.propublica.org/article/scott-turner-hud-nominee-trump-public-housing-texas , Scott Turner supported a bill ensuring landlords could refuse apartments to applicants because they received federal housing assistance.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=SB267
He also opposed a bill to expand affordable rental housing.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB3350
He also voted against funding public-private partnerships to support the homeless.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB2887
And he voted against two bills that called merely to study homelessness among young people and veterans.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=HB679
Scott Turner has also declared that welfare is “dangerous, harmful” and “one of the most destructive things for the family.”
https://wellversedworld.podbean.com/e/opportunity-zones-authentically-raising-the-poor-w-scott-turner-and-kevin-mcgary-%E2%80%93-6112023/
When one interviewer said receiving government assistance was keeping recipients in “bondage” of “a worse form to find oneself in than slavery,” and Scott Turner agreed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRPRjBhI53w&t=367s
Scott Turner also opposed legislation to help public housing authorities replace or rehabilitate their property
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB1888
He also sought to require drug testing for poor families applying for government assistance, the Houston Chronicle reported at the time.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/drug-testing-welfare-applicants-popular-but-can-4416545.php
For the record: Scott Turner is presently working for the company (JPI Construction) that has been cited as recent as 2021, for alleged wage theft violations of over $1.7 million dollars.
Click here https://www.dir.ca.gov/DIRNews/2021/2021-104.html for more about JPI Construction for allegedly cheating their workers with wage theft, a company that Scott Turner works for.
Additionally, reportedly, on June 25, 2012, "The Justice Department today announced its largest-ever disability-based housing discrimination settlement fund to resolve allegations that JPI Construction L.P. and six other JPI entities (collectively “JPI”) based in Irving, Texas, discriminated on the basis of disability in the design and construction of multifamily housing complexes throughout the United States.
Under the settlement, which was approved today by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, JPI will pay $10,250,000 into an accessibility fund to provide retrofits at properties built by JPI and to increase the stock of accessible housing in the communities where these properties are located. The settlement also requires JPI to pay a $250,000 civil penalty.
This is the largest civil penalty the Justice Department has obtained in any Fair Housing Act case.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-obtains-landmark-105-million-settlement-resolve-disability-based-housing
Oppose Scott Turner As Next HUD Secretary
Monday, January 13, 2025
Click on link below for full details….
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/01/13/18872164.php
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network