NOMINATION HEARING
Nomination Hearing
DATE: Thursday, January 16, 2025
TIME: 10:00 AM
LOCATION: Dirksen Senate Office Building 538
THE COMMITTEE ON BANKING, HOUSING, AND URBAN AFFAIRS will meet in OPEN SESSION to conduct a hearing on the following nomination: Mr. Eric Scott Turner, to be Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Trump's HUD Secretary Pick Has a History of Fighting Housing Assistance
Texas state legislator Scott Turner opposed protections for poor tenants and called public assistance "destructive."
By Jesse Coburn & Andy Kroll, PROPUBLICA
Published December 23, 2024

Jan 7, 2025 (National Housing Law Project)
NHLP@NHLP
HUD Sec. pick, Scott Turner, would make tenants' lives harder by undermining @HUDgov's power to fix the housing crisis. "We're dealing with a pretty terrible housing crisis all across the country & HUD will be essential to any effort to solve it" said @shamusroller to @propublica

Scott Turner voted to ensure landlords could refuse to rent to people on government assistance. He agreed with an interviewer who said welfare is worse than slavery. As HUD secretary, Scott Turner would oversee billions in housing aid, but as a Texas state legislator he voted against protections for poor tenants and has called government assistance "one of the most destructive things for the family." Trump's pick Scott Turner to run HUD may hate the poor
By Lynda Carson - Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024

TRUMP PICKS SCOTT TURNER TO LEAD HUD
Turner has recently been focused on education policy, but worked on Opportunity Zones under the first Trump administration.

WHAT TO EXPECT DURING A SECOND TRUMP PRESIDENCY
Last week, Shelterforce spoke with Sarah Saadian of the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), and David Dworkin of the National Housing Conference about what can be expected in Trump's second term, and how Project 2025 could play into it.

Saadian says NLIHC is expecting to see a lot of the same harmful provisions from Trump's first term in office, and worries Trump could follow through on his campaign promise to create sanctioned encampments for unhoused people. His presidential platform Agenda47 states that his presidency would "ban urban camping, offering violators the option to either receive treatment and rehabilitation or face arrest." He also promised to premiere "tent cities" where "the homeless can be relocated and their problems identified" by doctors including psychiatrists, social workers, and drug rehab specialists.

Other first-term policies Saadian is particularly worried about seeing return—and potentially intensify—include Trump's abrupt repeal of the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule, failure to enforce HUD fair housing standards, threat to increase rents on HUD housing residents, and attacks on Housing First policies.

January 10, 2025, HUD secretary nominee Scott Turner to have Senate confirmation hearing next week

January 2, 2025, Trump's pick to lead HUD has opposed aid programs for the poor

Will the Next HUD Secretary Fight for the Unhoused?
David W. Marshall via TriceEdneyWire.com Jan 8, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Scott Turner to serve as the Secretary of HUD. As a lawmaker in the Texas House of Representatives, Turner opposed a bill to expand affordable rental housing. He voted against funding for a public-private partnership to support people experiencing homelessness. Turner, an associate Baptist pastor and former NFL player, was the first Black person nominated as a member of Donald Trump's cabinet. Despite being a pastor, Turner's voting record does not prove that the nominated HUD secretary will be a compassionate voice and advocate for the unhoused.

Trump's HUD Secretary and Housing's Reverse Robin Hood Effect (Oppose Scott Turner as HUD Secretary)
Our Low-Income Housing Programs Enrich the Already-Wealthy
FRAN QUIGLEY
JAN 10, 2025