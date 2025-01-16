top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/16/2025
U.S. Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Oppose Scott Turner As Next HUD Secretary

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Lynda Carson
Location Details:
Stop Scott Turner From Becoming The Next HUD Secretary!

Click on the link below to send an email to all the Democrat members to voice your opposition to Scott Turner now!

Click below...

https://www.banking.senate.gov/about/membership
NOMINATION HEARING

Nomination Hearing

DATE:   Thursday, January 16, 2025

TIME:  10:00 AM

LOCATION:  Dirksen Senate Office Building 538

THE COMMITTEE ON BANKING, HOUSING, AND URBAN AFFAIRS will meet in OPEN SESSION to conduct a hearing on the following nomination: Mr. Eric Scott Turner, to be Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

All hearings are webcast live and will not be available until the hearing starts. Individuals with disabilities who require an auxiliary aid or service, including closed captioning service for webcast hearings, should contact the committee clerk at 202-224-7391 at least three business days in advance of the hearing date.

https://www.banking.senate.gov/hearings/01/09/2025/nomination-hearing

Stop Scott Turner From Becoming The Next HUD Secretary:

Click on the link below to send an email to all the Democrat Members to voice your opposition to Scott Turner now! Tell them to oppose Scott Turner to be the next HUD Secretary!

https://www.banking.senate.gov/about/membership

See more info and links below...

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Trump’s HUD Secretary Pick Has a History of Fighting Housing Assistance

Texas state legislator Scott Turner opposed protections for poor tenants and called public assistance “destructive.”

By Jesse Coburn & Andy Kroll , PROPUBLICA

Published

December 23, 2024

https://truthout.org/articles/trumps-hud-secretary-pick-has-a-history-of-fighting-housing-assistance/

>>>>>>>>>
https://x.com/truthout/status/1871268245334102036

Jan 7, 2025
(National Housing Law Project)
NHLP

@NHLP


HUD Sec. pick, Scott Turner, would make tenants’ lives harder by undermining
@HUDgov
’s power to fix the housing crisis. “We’re dealing with a pretty terrible housing crisis all across the country & HUD will be essential to any effort to solve it” said
@shamusroller
to
@propublica
Quote

￼Jesse Coburn

@Jesse_Coburn
·
Dec 23, 2024
Scott Turner voted to ensure landlords could refuse to rent to people on government assistance. He agreed with an interviewer who said welfare is worse than slavery. He may soon lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.


https://x.com/NHLP/status/1876679335173898273

Dec 23, 2024
New: As HUD secretary, Scott Turner would oversee billions in housing aid, but as a Texas state legislator he voted against protections for poor tenants and has called government assistance “one of the most destructive things for the family.”

https://x.com/propublica/status/1871149439500304620

December 23, 2024
Jesse Coburn

@Jesse_Coburn

Scott Turner voted to ensure landlords could refuse to rent to people on government assistance. He agreed with an interviewer who said welfare is worse than slavery. He may soon lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

w/
@AndyKroll

https://x.com/Jesse_Coburn/status/1871207840712688078

Dec. 23, 2024
Trump’s Pick to Lead Federal Housing Agency Has Opposed Efforts to Aid the Poor

Click below...

https://www.propublica.org/article/scott-turner-hud-nominee-trump-public-housing-texas


Trump’s pick Scott Turner to run HUD may hate the poor

By Lynda Carson - Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024

Click below for the full story…

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/12/24/18871680.php


TRUMP PICKS SCOTT TURNER TO LEAD HUD

Turner has recently been focused on education policy, but worked on Opportunity Zones under the first Trump administration.

WHAT TO EXPECT DURING A SECOND TRUMP PRESIDENCY

Last week, Shelterforce spoke with Sarah Saadian of the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), and David Dworkin of the National Housing Conference about what can be expected in Trump’s second term, and how Project 2025 could play into it.

Saadian says NLIHC is expecting to see a lot of the same harmful provisions from Trump’s first term in office, and worries Trump could follow through on his campaign promise to create sanctioned encampments for unhoused people. His presidential platform Agenda47 states that his presidency would “ban urban camping, offering violators the option to either receive treatment and rehabilitation or face arrest.” He also promised to premiere “tent cities” where “the homeless can be relocated and their problems identified” by doctors including psychiatrists, social workers, and drug rehab specialists.

Other first-term policies Saadian is particularly worried about seeing return—and potentially intensify—include Trump’s abrupt repeal of the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule, failure to enforce HUD fair housing standards, threat to increase rents on HUD housing residents, and attacks on Housing First policies.

Click below…

https://shelterforce.org/2024/11/26/trump-picks-scott-turner-to-lead-hud/

January 10, 2025,
HUD secretary nominee Scott Turner to have Senate confirmation hearing next week

https://www.housingwire.com/articles/hud-secretary-nominee-scott-turner-to-have-senate-confirmation-hearing-next-week/

January 2, 2025,
Trump’s pick to lead HUD has opposed aid programs for the poor

https://www.housingwire.com/articles/scott-turner-donald-trump-hud-pick-opposed-aid-programs-for-the-poor/

Will the Next HUD Secretary Fight for the Unhoused?
David W. Marshall via TriceEdneyWire.com Jan 8, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Scott Turner to serve as the Secretary of HUD. As a lawmaker in the Texas House of Representatives, Turner opposed a bill to expand affordable rental housing. He voted against funding for a public-private partnership to support people experiencing homelessness. Turner, an associate Baptist pastor and former NFL player, was the first Black person nominated as a member of Donald Trump’s cabinet. Despite being a pastor, Turner’s voting record does not prove that the nominated HUD secretary will be a compassionate voice and advocate for the unhoused.

https://www.forwardtimes.com/editorial/op-ed/will-the-next-hud-secretary-fight-for-the-unhoused/article_abe729b2-cdf4-11ef-a5e7-df388d44bfb8.html

Trump’s HUD Secretary and Housing’s Reverse Robin Hood Effect (Oppose Scott Turner as HUD Secretary)

Our Low-Income Housing Programs Enrich the Already-Wealthy

FRAN QUIGLEY
JAN 10, 2025

https://housingisahumanright.substack.com/p/trumps-hud-secretary-and-housings

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 13, 2025 2:27AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code