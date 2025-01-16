top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/16/2025
Palestine International Anti-War

The Crisis of Public International Law: The Case of Palestine and Impunity for Genocide

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
IADL
Location Details:
Online
Please register on Zoom with the following link:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8KXoCLCfSGCYFJrkz6ScTQ#/registration

Fifteen months of Israel’s accelerated genocide against the Palestinian people, unrestrained by effective legal prophylaxes or accountability, has exposed to the world a terrible crisis in international law. The International Court of Justice has ordered preliminary measures, declaring that South Africa’s case against Israel for genocide is plausible, while the International Criminal Court Office has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The International Court of Justice, in a July 2024 Advisory Opinion, determined that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian Territory, including Gaza, West Bank and East Jerusalem, continues, is illegal and must stop. Against this backdrop of legal decisions and incontrovertible evidence of genocide, the US, Germany and other states have continued to provide Israel with billions of dollars in weaponry, and the US invited Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians to be honoured at the US Congress. The illegality of Israel’s war against Palestinians is at the same time obscured by claims advanced by the US and other states that the Israeli war, determined as ‘plausible genocide,’ is just part of a so-called “rules-based international order.” Domestic and international institutions and legal systems have appeared largely co-opted by the US. Join the Monique and Roland Weyl People’s Academy of International Law for an informative, analytical and practice-oriented seminar and discussion on what meaningful utility remains for international law and legal institutions in a time of genocide and impunity.

Speakers:
Raji Sourani, Director of Palestinian Centre for Human Rights
Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories
Maria LaHood, Deputy Legal Director at Center for Constitutional Rights
Shahd Hammouri, Lecturer in Law at Kent Law School in the UK
Moderated by Dean Marjorie Cohn
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 13, 2025 8:16PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code