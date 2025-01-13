top
California Central Valley East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

APTP Volunteer-Worker Solidarity Statement of Support for APTP Workers Union

by via APTP Volunteer-Worker Solidarity
Mon, Jan 13, 2025 2:28PM
We are self-organizing to urge APTP management, Black Leadership, and the Board of Directors to voluntarily recognize the Union brought forward by its workers.
Page 1 of APTP Volunteer-Worker Solidarity Statement of Support
original image (1080x1080)
To: APTP Leadership
From: APTP Volunteer-Worker Solidarity

As APTP Committee Volunteers, we believe deeply in the mission and vision of Anti Police-Terror Project, Mental Health First, and its other programs. We honor its impact on the community, something we constantly and personally witness.

It is with this belief in mind that we are self-organizing to urge management, Black Leadership, and the Board of Directors to voluntarily recognize the Union brought forward by its workers.

An organization is its people. The value of an organization is found with them.

Although the Union does not cover volunteers, there is significant overlap in the work we all do together, and we acutely understand the need for employees to be supported, protected, and have a seat at the table regarding the work they are engaged with.

All of this inevitably affects volunteers, volunteer retention and workload, and our capacity to keep Mental Health First and other vital programs at APTP running and reputable.

Once again, we urge Anti Police-Terror Project Leadership to recognize the APTP Workers’ Union as soon as possible, as the date requested in their December letter to leadership has passed.

We will be following up shortly with a list of signatories.

In Solidarity,
Your Volunteers

If you are a volunteer at APTP, active or inactive, who would like to sign onto this letter of solidarity with the workers at APTP, please email APTPvolunteersolidarity [at] gmail.com

And if you are a current or former volunteer of programs at APTP and would like to share an anonymous testimony, we would love to hear from you.

Image description: A series of text boxes with red border (text is posted here). Above the text in each box is a red circle with black text that reads “APTP volunteer-worker solidarity”. A black star sits above and below the text.

[ Published to Instagram on January 10, 2025. ]
