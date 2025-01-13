March in Arcata: Fuck Trump, Free Palestine, Viva Tortuguita

Date:

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Wear Black

Location Details:

Arcata Plaza

Arcata, California: A march departing from Arcata Plaza at noon—against Donald Trump, in solidarity with Palestine, and in memory of Tortuguita.



March from Arcata Plaza to CPH



Fuck Trump

Free Palestine

Viva Tortuguita



Masks encouraged. March for mourning, wear black.



For the Palestinian martyrs, for murdered forest defender Tortuguita, and all those fallen by imperialism.