March in Arcata: Fuck Trump, Free Palestine, Viva Tortuguita
Date:
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wear Black
Location Details:
Arcata Plaza
Arcata, California: A march departing from Arcata Plaza at noon—against Donald Trump, in solidarity with Palestine, and in memory of Tortuguita.
March from Arcata Plaza to CPH
Fuck Trump
Free Palestine
Viva Tortuguita
Masks encouraged. March for mourning, wear black.
For the Palestinian martyrs, for murdered forest defender Tortuguita, and all those fallen by imperialism.
For more information: https://itsgoingdown.org/j18-festivals-of-...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 13, 2025 1:23PM
