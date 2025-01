PEOPLE'S MARCH - Democracy, Justice & FreedomWE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." -- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.When: Jan. 18 @ 11 AM lining up, noon marchRev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend & a weekend of action before Presidential inauguration#PeoplesMarch#OurFreedomsOurFuturesWe all march for different reasons, but we march for the same cause: to defend our rights and our future.If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare is a right, not a privilege for the wealthy; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for the people who power it—then this march is for you.The People’s March is about one thing: our power.It’s a bold demonstration of the resilience of resistance.We may have dark days ahead, but we will always work to protect our freedoms, our families, and our communities. We deserve a brighter future and we will continue to work for it.We are worth fighting for. Our families and futures are worth fighting for.Together, we KEEP MARCHING.MARCH ROUTE:The previously posted Civic Center march is now marching in solidarity and partnership with the efforts of the Immigration Rights group in The Mission. While this is a multi-issue focused moment, we have decided to combine our efforts in The Mission by marching to Dolores Park where a full rally will be held to keep our energy up as we head into a new era of administration.Lineup will start at 11:00 AM at 24th St and Bryant St in THE MISSIONMarch is set to step off at 12:00 PM SHARP from 24th and BryantRoute:24th & Bryant24th & Mission 16th & Mission16th & Valencia18th & Valencia18th & DoloresRally will take place at Dolores ParkVOLUNTEERSWe are asking for volunteer Peace Ambassadors to support this community event, and help ensure a safe and meaningful march for all.If you are interested in volunteering, please sign up at:ADDITIONAL DETAILSMasks Highly RecommendedThis is a 1st Amendment March, no host is liable, march at your own riskBring your family, friends, signs, water, snacks, mask, hand sanitizer, put on some sunscreen, check the weather and dress with layers, a hat and comfy shoes.All ages, and genders (& GNC) are welcomeSigns and bullhorns are welcomedMarch will happen Rain or ShineThis march is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide weekend of action before & day of the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, freedom, justice and compassion for all people everywhere: https://www.peoplesmarch.com/