People's March San Francisco
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People's March - multiple SF community groups
Location Details:
Intersection of 24th St and Bryant St (The Mission)
San Francisco, CA, 94110
Then we march to Dolores Park for rally
Sign up here for updates: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/events/san-francisco-is-marching-forward
PEOPLE'S MARCH - Democracy, Justice & Freedom
WE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." -- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
When: Jan. 18 @ 11 AM lining up, noon march
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend & a weekend of action before Presidential inauguration
#PeoplesMarch
#OurFreedomsOurFutures
We all march for different reasons, but we march for the same cause: to defend our rights and our future.
If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare is a right, not a privilege for the wealthy; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for the people who power it—then this march is for you.
The People’s March is about one thing: our power.
It’s a bold demonstration of the resilience of resistance.
We may have dark days ahead, but we will always work to protect our freedoms, our families, and our communities. We deserve a brighter future and we will continue to work for it.
We are worth fighting for. Our families and futures are worth fighting for.
Together, we KEEP MARCHING.
MARCH ROUTE:
The previously posted Civic Center march is now marching in solidarity and partnership with the efforts of the Immigration Rights group in The Mission. While this is a multi-issue focused moment, we have decided to combine our efforts in The Mission by marching to Dolores Park where a full rally will be held to keep our energy up as we head into a new era of administration.
Lineup will start at 11:00 AM at 24th St and Bryant St in THE MISSION
March is set to step off at 12:00 PM SHARP from 24th and Bryant
Route:
24th & Bryant
24th & Mission 16th & Mission
16th & Valencia
18th & Valencia
18th & Dolores
Rally will take place at Dolores Park
VOLUNTEERS
We are asking for volunteer Peace Ambassadors to support this community event, and help ensure a safe and meaningful march for all.
If you are interested in volunteering, please sign up at:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeVK_ZWa7AxAERuQCv2j49oLWvHFOzFtzjK8pxuoZR63v0iNQ/viewform?usp=sharing
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Masks Highly Recommended
This is a 1st Amendment March, no host is liable, march at your own risk
Bring your family, friends, signs, water, snacks, mask, hand sanitizer, put on some sunscreen, check the weather and dress with layers, a hat and comfy shoes.
All ages, and genders (& GNC) are welcome
Signs and bullhorns are welcomed
March will happen Rain or Shine
This march is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide weekend of action before & day of the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, freedom, justice and compassion for all people everywhere: https://www.peoplesmarch.com/
For more information: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/events/san-fr...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 9:19AM
