East Bay U.S. Anti-War Arts + Action

In memory of Peter Yarrow, and Puff The Magic Dragon

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:44PM
Photo of Peter, Paul and Mary:
Photo of Peter, Paul and Mary:
In memory of Peter Yarrow, and Puff The Magic Dragon

By Lynda Carson - January 7, 2025

Earlier today I found myself singing the song called, “Puff The Magic Dragon,” co-founded by Peter Yarrow https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdmGSB1hjuE , who passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2025. I used to love this song while I was in grade school for some reason.

I briefly met Peter Yarrow a few times back in the early 80’s in the music room at Studio Instrument Rentals (S.I.R.) in Hollywood, when I used to repair and take care of their guitars there. I recall being surprised to learn that this quiet unassuming man who I would see at times in the music room at S.I.R. used to perform with Peter, Paul, and Mary long ago. He may have been getting some strings for his guitar from what I recall and he seemed like a nice guy.

It was in grade school at a catholic school that Sister Ronald Marie would have our class sing “Puff the Magic Dragon,” at times, and the passing of Peter Yarrow reminded me of those days long ago. Sister Ronald Marie was a big fan of Snoopy at the time, and considering that I have a tattoo of Snoopy sleeping on top of a dog house on my arm as a result, I can only imagine that she must have had quite an impact on me back then. The girls in the class used to bring her flowers and apples at times, and the big old nun used to keep a belt handy in her desk drawer just in case any of the kids got out of line in her class.

At the time, in 1963, “Puff The Magic Dragon,” was listed as #12 on the Billboard charts, while Surfing USA by the Beach Boys was listed as #1 in the charts, and Wipe Out by The Safaris was listed as #14 on the charts, and this was the same year that John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Meanwhile, catholics could go to hell (forever) for eating meat on Friday’s back in those days, and a fish fry every Friday evening at the local VFW helped to keep the catholic sinners from eating meat on Fridays, while the war in Vietnam was heating up and making the news headlines. Reportedly, “The first draft-card burners were American men participating in the opposition to United States involvement in the Vietnam War. The first well-publicized protest was in December 1963, with a 22-year-old conscientious objector, Gene Keyes, setting fire to his card on Christmas Day in Champaign, Illinois.” Those were strange times in 1963.

Through the years, Peter, Paul and May performed with others at many Vietnam anti-war protests all across the nation to help bring the war to an end.

Peter Yarrow was a supporter and a staunch campaign contributor to End Citizens United.

On January 6, 2025, End Citizens United sent out a press release.

https://endcitizensunited.org/latest-news/press-releases/statement-on-the-anniversary-of-the-january-6-insurrection/

Statement on the Anniversary of the January 6 Insurrection
Jan 06, 2025

End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller released the following statement on the four year anniversary of the violent insurrection of January 6, 2021:

“Four years ago, Donald Trump led a violent insurrection––based on lies of a stolen election––in an attempt to undermine our Constitution and democracy. While our democracy survived that wretched day, the corrupt forces that fomented this attack have only grown stronger and more sinister. This extreme movement isn’t centered on ideology or fact so much as the desire for unchecked power to be used to benefit themselves and punish everyone else. It is incumbent on all of us to continue to mobilize, organize, and expose those in power who are seeking to corrupt our democracy and the rule of law.”

Peter Yarrow was also a director of Operation Respect Inc., ( https://operationrespect.org/ ) a nonprofit organization that also included director Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul, and Mary.
Founded in 1999 by Peter Yarrow of the legendary folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, and Dr. Charlotte Frank, then Senior Vice President, Research and Development, McGraw-Hill Education, Operation Respect was first inspired by a private moment between father and daughter.

OPERATION RESPECT IS A NON-PROFIT EDUCATION AND ADVOCACY ORGANIZATION DEDICATED TO ADVANCING THE SOCIAL AND EMOTIONAL GROWTH OF CHILDREN AND YOUTH TO HELP THEM DEVELOP INTO COMPASSIONATE, RESPECTFUL, ETHICAL AND CIVICALLY ENGAGED ADULTS.

THE ORGANIZATION DISTRIBUTES EDUCATIONAL INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC, AND PROGRAMS, PRINTED MATERIALS AND VIDEOS TO SCHOOLS, CAMPS AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS THAT REACH SCHOOL AGE CHILDREN, AND IT SPONSORS PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOR EDUCATORS AND CONDUCTS OTHER PUBLIC ACTIVITIES.

Peter Yarrow - https://operationrespect.org/about-us/

https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/134078942/202433209349211958/full

https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/134078942

More about Peter Yarrow may be found in some links below...

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

Peter Yarrow

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Yarrow

Peter Yarrow home.

https://www.trulia.com/home/27-w-67th-st-5fw-new-york-ny-10023-119912473

Peter Yarrow Productions. 27 West 67th Street # 5F; New York, NY 10023 · (212) 580-5308

Peter Yarrow 11/25/2024 campaign contribution of $25.00 to End Citizens United
27 W 67th St
New York, NY 10023

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202412059739655780

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Peter+Yarrow

NY-festival-drops-Peter-Yarrow-over-70s-indecent-exposure

https://www.wcax.com/content/news/NY-festival-drops-Peter-Yarrow-over-70s-indecent-exposure-512167982.html

Peter, Paul and Mary

http://www.peterpaulandmary.com/

Peter, Paul and Mary

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter,_Paul_and_Mary

Peter, Paul and Mary, If I Had A Hammer, single in Billboard during 1962

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Billboard_Year-End_Hot_100_singles_of_1962

Lawsuit against Peter Yarrow

https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/deborah-martin-peter-yarrow.pdf

Reportedly, Petter Yarrow had four performances with Bob Dylan.

https://bobserve.com/musician?id=793

New Lawsuit Accuses Singer Peter Yarrow of Raping Underage Girl in 1969

Published Feb 25, 2021

https://www.newsweek.com/peter-yarrow-lawsuit-rape-accusation-1572101

https://www.insidehook.com/music/peter-yarrow-sexual-misconduct

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>

