Comerica Bank’s Direct Express Debit MasterCard users express rage and anger
Direct Express Debit MasterCard Users Express Rage & Anger:
Comerica Bank’s Direct Express Debit MasterCard users express rage and anger
By Lynda Carson - December 13, 2024
Comerica Bank accused of screwing senior & disabled Direct Express debit card holders; https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/12/12/18871418.php .
Indeed. Comerica Bank’s Direct Express Debit MasterCard users express rage and anger in the comments further below.
As an example of a Direct Express Debit MasterCard user, see more about fictitious Mary below.
Mary receives $845 per month in Social Security benefits through her Comerica Bank - Direct Express Debit MasterCard. The money Mary receives is transferred from the U.S. Treasury Department to Comerica Bank, and into the Direct Express Debit MasterCard Program, and the individual accounts of it’s users.
In part, Mary uses her Direct Express Debit MasterCard to cover her monthly expenses for her rent, food, medicine, gas, utilities, cash needs, and additional expenses. It appears that Mary is living in extreme poverty, and does not have much to live on per month.
So when Mary is repeatedly getting screwed over by Comerica Bank, and the Direct Express Debit MasterCard Program, Mary feels rage, and gets very angry. Mary gets the run around when she tries to contact the Customer Service Representatives, at the Direct Express Debit MasterCard Program, at the Call Center (888-741-1115) for cardholders who have questions or more complex challenges related to their card, for example, when a cardholder identifies an unauthorized charge.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) sued Comerica Bank:
On behalf of Mary, and millions of others, as recent as December, 6, 2024, reportedly, “The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) sued Comerica Bank for systematically failing its 3.4 million Direct Express cardholders - primarily unbanked Americans receiving federal benefits. The bank deliberately disconnected 24 million customer service calls, impeding cardholders from exercising their rights under the law, charged illegal ATM fees to over 1 million cardholders, and mishandled fraud complaints while providing federal benefits through the Direct Express prepaid debit card program. The CFPB is asking the court to order Comerica to halt these practices, provide refunds to affected customers, and pay civil penalties that would go to the CFPB's victim relief fund.
“The CFPB is suing Comerica Bank for illegally harming disabled and older Americans who count on Social Security and other federal benefits,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “By deliberately disconnecting millions of calls and harvesting illegal junk fees, Comerica boosted its bottom line at the expense of Americans living on a fixed income.”
Specifically, the CFPB alleges that Comerica harmed its customers by:
▪ Deliberately disconnecting customer service calls: Comerica’s vendors intentionally dropped more than 24 million calls from customers before they could reach a representative. Customers whose calls were not dropped were routinely forced to endure excessively long wait times—often in excess of several hours—to speak with a representative to get help with unauthorized transactions, charge disputes, and lost or stolen cards.
▪ Charging consumers illegal ATM fees: Over one million Direct Express cardholders were charged ATM fees to access their government benefits in situations where they were legally entitled to free withdrawals.
▪ Misleading fraud victims: When consumers contacted Comerica alleging they had been fraudulently enrolled into the Direct Express program, the bank’s vendors frequently advised the consumers that “no error occurred” where the bank had determined that there was, in fact, enrollment fraud.
▪ Imposing illegal terms of service on consumers seeking to stop payments: Comerica led its consumers to agree to waive their consumer protections by requiring cardholders to contact and request merchants to stop pre-authorized payment transfers from their account in situations where the law in fact required the bank to stop the transfers itself.
▪ Failing to investigate account problems: Under federal law, when a customer notifies a bank about an incorrect or potentially fraudulent charge on their account, the bank must take steps to investigate the error within a specified time period. The CFPB’s investigation found that Comerica failed to meet this requirement more than 20,000 times. And when they did investigate, they frequently provided vague and confusing findings or blew off customers altogether.
▪ Forcing consumers to close accounts, which often resulted in additional fees: The bank’s vendors required thousands of cardholders to close their accounts to stop a preauthorized payment, resulting in consumers incurring additional fees to expedite receipt of their new debit cards to regain access to their government benefits.
Instead of wasting their time contacting the allegedly rude Customer Service Representatives, at the Direct Express Debit MasterCard Program, at the Call Center (888-741-1115), one can only wonder why the angry Direct Express Debit MasterCard Program users do not contact the members of the Comerica Bank Senior Leadership Team, to make their complaints known?
The Comerica Bank Senior Leadership Team may be found by clicking here:
http://web.archive.org/web/20241214043251/https://news.comerica.com/index.php?s=31799 .
To contact Curt Farmer send an email to cfarmer [at] comerica.com or ccfarmer [at] comerica.com .
Curtis C. Farmer
http://web.archive.org/web/20241214045854/https://news.comerica.com/index.php?s=31799&item=26716
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Comerica Incorporated and Comerica Bank
Curtis C. Farmer is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comerica Incorporated and Comerica Bank. He also serves as a director of both organizations and leads Comerica’s Management Executive Committee.
Farmer joined Comerica as Executive Vice President of Wealth Management in 2008. He was named Vice Chairman of Comerica's Retail Bank and Wealth Management divisions in 2011, and President, Comerica Incorporated and Comerica Bank in 2015. Curt was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in April 2019 and assumed the role of Chairman on Jan. 1, 2020.
Farmer joined Comerica from Wachovia Corporation of Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as Executive Vice President, Wealth Management. During his 23 years with Wachovia, he held a variety of positions of increasing scope and responsibility.
Farmer holds a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University, where he also earned his master’s degree in business administration.
Farmer's board affiliations are Circle 10 Council of the Boys Scouts of America, SMU Tate Lecture Series, SMU Cox School of Business Executive Board, The Clearing House, Crystal Charity Ball Advisory Board, Methodist Health System Foundation and Wake Forest University Board. In addition, he is a member of the Bank Policy Institute and Dallas Citizens Council.
If the Direct Express debit card users cannot trust the Comerica Bank Senior Leadership Team, or Curtis C. Farmer (CEO) to get help, then who can they trust?
And if the Direct Express debit card users cannot trust the Comerica Bank Senior Leadership Team to get help, then perhaps they can trust the Comerica Bank Executive Team (Key Executives) https://www.comparably.com/companies/comerica-bank/executive-team .
A sampling of the rage and anger complaints by real people about the Direct Express debit card and Comerica Bank may be found below from Consumer Affairs, and in the link below….
https://www.consumeraffairs.com/credit_cards/direct-express.html
MerryBolivar, NY
Customer ServiceStaff
Reviewed Dec. 7, 2024
It's been 4 days now customer service does not answer. It's sad that they can do this to people. Why do they do this to people? My son needs things. All I want to do is go get the stuff he needs and you all don't answer your phones.
JanetHebron, IN
Customer Service
Reviewed Dec. 4, 2024
Terrible service, they have a fraud protection on my card. I can't use my card, they don't answer the phones so I can't see why they put it on fraud protection. I do not like using them. I just don't know where else to go, banks won't take it.
KolinaAustin, TX
Customer ServiceStaff
Reviewed Dec. 4, 2024
They are the worse bank to trust any of your funds to and with. They are extremely rude and the process of verifying your identity is Ridiculous. No professionalism and they talk to you like a child as if they do not care about you. I truly know and believe that they need to be audited and reported with the way and how they conduct business.
AmandaBaxter Springs, KS
Reviewed Dec. 3, 2024
I wouldn't recommend Direct Express to anyone. I've been on hold just today 3 hours, yesterday a total of 6 hours and still have not gotten my issue resolved. I'm on disability. It is how I live and no help from them at all.
AshleyPalmdale, CA
Customer Service
Reviewed Dec. 1, 2024
Very Very bad customer service. This is the worst debit card to have and it's actually not the card but the people who you have to deal with. They're not helpful and they hardly answer the phone and they're supposedly 24 hours seven days a week. I ordered a new card and once the new card arrived I have not been able to contact customer service so I can activate my card. I have been calling after midnight Friday and it is going on 3 pm Sunday and no one has answered the customer service phone number 1-888-741-1115. I have not been able to access my money because of this and I am really hurting at the moment.
JanlynnPittsburgh, PA
Customer Service
Reviewed Dec. 1, 2024
I have been tryna activate my card for 4 days now. I have never went through anything like this. I been calling all day, being on hold for over two hours, no active email, online is more insane. Seems a lot like fraudulent activity.
ConnieSharpsburg, GA
Customer Service
Reviewed Nov. 29, 2024
As the Power of Attorney for my cousin’s account, I have had an extremely disappointing experience with this bank. Two of their Social Security checks were deposited but stolen, and despite numerous attempts to resolve this issue, the bank has refused to contact or communicate with us. Their lack of accountability and customer service is unacceptable, especially when handling such critical funds. I would strongly advise anyone to avoid banking with this company. Protect your money and choose a financial institution that values transparency and its customers.
DonnaLexington, NC
Customer ServiceStaff
Reviewed Nov. 28, 2024
The worst ever.. I've never encountered such a rude customer service person in my life and that's 70 that's a lot of years anyway to say there was a fraud. I reported it and the amount of $978 from Google accounts. They granted my money and then did a reversal and said that I had to prove I didn't do it. Now what is the fraud unit 4 if someone can explain to me. I'd appreciate that. I'm still having a hard time getting my money at the age of 70 and then you getting $1,000 a month and Google takes it and the bank doesn't help you. How do you prove that you didn't do it. I asked them that well we can tell you that they said to me.. Well I ended up using a bad word and got scolded. I started to laugh. Anyway the worst experience ever. I hate Direct Express
TerryLas Vegas, NV
Customer ServiceStaff
Reviewed Nov. 25, 2024
Wow, I never write reviews, but I will make an exception for this company. Someone was using my name and email to open an account with them and when I received an mail welcoming me I called customer service. The agent kept telling me that she could only help me if I gave her my SS # and could not do anything unless I did. When I asked to speak to someone more knowledgeable, she told me she was knowledgeable and then hung up on me. If you are thinking about using this company, please be advised that their customer service is seriously lacking in knowledge, skills and basic respect. They should have "service" removed from their name.
SamuelAmbridge, PA
Reviewed Nov. 13, 2024
Don't do it! Don't get it. Your card will not be accepted ANYWHERE BECAUSE IT'S PREPAID. Or they'll deny your purchase but they'll let anyone else use it. You wanna use it?! FRAUD! Some idiot gets the number and wants to use it?: "Oh please sir right this way." It's your money!
SuzyBakersfield, CA
Customer Service
Reviewed Nov. 3, 2024
This is the absolute worst ever. I got my new card and I can't even activate it. I have been calling them for weeks and I can't get anyone to answer the phone. I'm on hold for hours. They suck. I'm going to stop this nightmare.. They never ever answer.
TheFort Lauderdale, FL
Customer Service
Reviewed Nov. 2, 2024
Horrible, horrible, horrible service. Every time something goes wrong with my card I have to verify my identity because the phone number & email isn't good enough on file. Customer service rude, non understanding. Also wait time is 2 hours. Still not be helped. Removing every dime from this card and closing it once this situation is done!!!!
BrianNickelsville, VA
Reviewed Oct. 24, 2024
The VA deposits my money onto the debit card from Direct Express. Right now, I cannot access my money because of a fraud alert issued by Mastercard. I tried to transfer monies to my regular checking account, but the the verification process is outlandish and slow. Tried to use my card at a point of sale, a pizzeria, for $43. It was declined even though I have $11,000.00 on the card. Direct Express' advice: have the pizzeria break up the charge into smaller amounts. Really? This company is high jacking people's money. Don't ever use this company.
LeeVinton, VA
Customer Service
Reviewed Oct. 23, 2024
DE is the absolute worst company ever. I'm living on the streets homeless because of them. They made my life a living hell. I sleep under a bridge every night because of them. They totally ruined my life. They put a block on my card and refused to remove it. They told me I had to email all this crap to them; my IS, SScard, birth certificate and phone numbers...all that stuff. I did it like 6 times. It was never enough. They lie and steal. They do this on purpose so that they can steal money. They got me thrown out on the streets. The CSR are rude and mean and nasty. They never answer the phone and IF they do, it takes several hours. Then they're hateful with a bad attitude. DE is horrible. They're scum of the earth. I'll never get my money back and I'm sure I'll be homeless forever.
jodyAlbuquerque, NM
Customer Service
Reviewed Oct. 18, 2024
I have been trying to transfer funds from the card to my bank account.. Sent everything that was required over a month ago and it still doesn't work.. Furthermore no help on the phone, because Nobody Cares anymore.. Do yourself a Big favor and open an account at A Real bank and do direct deposit to your bank account, instead of this one..
ChristinaLittle Elm, TX
Customer ServiceStaff
Reviewed Oct. 17, 2024
I placed an order at Amazon and then immediately cancelled. I saw that a charge was pending on Direct Express. I called Amazon and they stated that it would not be charged to my card, however it was. Direct Express refused to remove the charge and stated that it had to be investigated and it could be 3 months before I get my money back. The D.E. agent was awful and hung up on me. I called back and spoke with Jennifer, she was just as bad. I sent the proof of cancellation email from Amazon as well as a screenshot of the missing money. Direct Express is taking advantage of old, disabled Americans. I didn't even want a direct express card, I have a bank account. It was just mailed out without my consent. I wouldn't advise anyone to chose Direct Express. I plan on filing a complaint with the BBB. D.E. cause people much suffering!
MarkHenderson, NV
Customer Service
Reviewed Oct. 11, 2024
This debit card service, managed by Comerica Bank, is absolutely the WORST. The US government uses it for social security distributions, but once your money is in their debit card account it's virtually impossible to access your money. Their :"customer service" is pathetic, useless, and unable to address any questions. You will spend countless hours on hold waiting to speak to a human, and once that person gets on the line, they are unwilling or unable to do what you want. A simple purchase or transfer is blocked by their "fraud department", another hour on hold.... and then claim to be unable to help. Comerica should be ashamed to offer this service!!
LowetaChino Hills, CA
Customer ServicePunctuality & SpeedStaff
Reviewed Oct. 9, 2024
There was fraud committed on my card. I reported it September 27. Was bounced around the fraud department from one rude rep to the next. Finally got my questionnaire in the mail, emailed it back the same day. Called to make sure the email arrived and was asked which claim I was following up on.??? On a previous follow up call their employee had for some reason started a new claim based on our conversation. So, as I tried to tell the reps that I didn't file 2 claims only one, I was ridiculed, laughed at and all but called a liar. Because their brain dead employee entered a follow up call as a claim.
That finally was straightened out and this morning I called to ask when my provisional credit would deposit. The rep told me it was scheduled to deposit in 2 days. 10/11/24 in the amount of $176.16… She said it could be anytime, morning or night. I have my doubts it will show up at all. Probably waiting because it's a Friday, and I'll wait all day, it won't show up and the weekend will further delay the deposit. On and on with this nonsense. My advise? DO NOT USE THIS COMPANY, THEY WILL NOT HELP YOU.
NanyaGlastonbury, CT
Sales & Marketing
Reviewed Oct. 9, 2024
I love Direct Express but for some reason there was money taken out of my account which left it at a 0 negative balance. I didn't do it. I checked all the filters and it doesn't show anything being purchased with. I am very unhappy about this and frustrated and I want my money put back ASAP. I never had a problem until this unless you have someone working at Direct Express that is a scam artist. That's all I have to say.
HicksSchaumburg, IL
Verified purchase
Customer ServiceOnline & AppStaff
Reviewed Oct. 5, 2024
So basically, I reached out to customer service. I noticed that there was a hole put on my card when I tried to purchase groceries for me and my kids. First of all I want to say is very frustrating dealing with this company because they sent you through so many different prompts and don’t have the proper prompts when it comes to reporting that your card has a hold on it. The representatives get loud over talking you telling you, they cannot help you to keep calling the number over and over again. You basically can’t get in touch with nobody after waiting for 45 minutes to an hour.
After the phone call drops you finally get to talk to somebody. They’ve asked you to verify all your information which you have done only to tell you, "I need you to send a picture of your state ID". There’s a hold on your account now. You can’t even log into your portal on the app. They get frustrated and get an attitude and get upset because you’re expressing to them that you have bills and priorities have me verify all this stuff only to tell me, "Oh no we need to go and send us the email with these Pacific things". So now a new mom again with several kids has to wait days before my car is unlocked.
I do not recommend them. I have them for years and every now and then for some reason they lock the card which is very stupid and suspect my address has been updated. It’s me making the purchases. Everything is coming to my home. All bills and food and needs for my kids. When I say this piss me off I’m taking my check and going somewhere else. I do not recommend this company. They are horrible. They need to be investigated. They are not people's person, I believe they be hanging up when they get frustrated and you have to call back over and over again waiting on the phone just to hear somebody who’s frustrated with their job. Disappoint you because they’re tired and irritated. Very unprofessional.
LerreLSterling, IL
Customer ServiceStaff
Reviewed Oct. 1, 2024
Godless organization, they are taking advantage of my mentally ill loved one. 3 hours on hold, on a Tuesday during business hours and no resolution. They have her funds but won't answer the phone. Front-line customer service X3 attempts condescending, ignorant, and unprofessional and they should take that as a compliment for how they treated her. Contact info is the Great State of Texas, I will be calling State officials.
corneliusKenner, LA
Customer ServiceSales & Marketing
Reviewed Sept. 30, 2024
This is a scam when it comes to following their own terms of service. They offer card to bank transfers and that’s just a flat out lie. It’s a horrible company acting as the prophylactic for Comerica who collects the money but doesn’t want to deal with the public whose money they have. Calling Comerica is pointless as they say they have nothing to do with DE. So you’re stuck.
RobLouisburg, NC
Staff
Reviewed Sept. 18, 2024
This is a terrible debit service for disabled people. They will hold "your funds" for three days+ if you decide to transfer to you own bank. Completely taking advantage of the low income disabled people of America.
TeanaCharlotte, NC
Reviewed Sept. 18, 2024
I have several clients who use your card services, I was shocked to see that you are charging senior citizens .85 cents per transaction, do you realize how important every penny is when you are surviving on less than $12,000 a year? Unbelievable. I will definitely suggest to my client another banking option.
MeganEast Hartford, CT
Customer ServiceStaff
Reviewed Sept. 15, 2024
I am my mother's payee, I'm so glad I'm handling this for her because anyone would be lost and confused. They closed the account due to fraud, sent her a new card. They made 2 huge mistakes. The women didn't type my birthday correctly and didn't unlocked the old card with the new one so I could access the account. I called for several weeks. Sending them my ID, my birth certificate and my SS number over email 4 times. Every single person I talked on the phone with said something different. Four of them asked for ID verification (which had been already done and approved 4 times). The rest would say they could change my birthday and unlock the account, the others would say something completely different.
One of them said I need to call Social Security. I called them and went into the office being warned Direct Express has been giving SS several issues the past few years. She said all my info was all set and didn't see why Direct Express wouldn't allow access back or change my birthday. So she said to ask Direct Express to send back the money to SS and close my account. So I call them back as soon as we get back, 8 hours later on being on the phone with Direct Express, they refused to send the money back and close the account. I immediately called SS.
Social Security said what they are doing is illegal and we might have to fight them in court. I told Direct Express exactly was SS said and they said in their words. "We are sorry you don't agree with our policies but we will not close your account or send anything back until you send ID verification again for the 5th time." They didn't care what they are doing is illegal. So now Social Security has to call them Monday Sep 16th 2024 to get them to send the money back and close the account. I'm so sorry to whoever had to deal with these nasty people.
KrystalAtlanta, GA
Customer Service
Reviewed Sept. 6, 2024
They blocked my card and even my account, why it was done, I have no idea. I had just checked my balance online and went to get some groceries, only to be declined. Once I try to log in again on my account online, it pops up saying, "Call the number." I am on day 3. Around 7 hrs or more on hold. So while looking I found another number for Direct Express, I called, they told me that because my card started with a different 4 digit number, they can't help me. Imagine it's the same company, how ridiculous. Only one number, no one answers. Should it had been a life or death situation I would have passed and perhaps decayed before them answering the only number for my supposedly unique 4 digit card. I don't know what else to do. I tried even calling international line and hearing impaired. I have to say hands down this is the worst that I have dealt with. I don't know if I will ever receive the money I have on that card.
WilliamNorlina, NC
Verified purchase
Customer ServiceCoveragePunctuality & SpeedStaff
Reviewed Aug. 31, 2024
Thanks to others for mentioning where to submit a formal complaint. I've had issues with DE in the past. All were vendor specific. It becomes serious when a health insurance autopay payment is rejected. This time my card is blocked across the board. It began with my phone bill rejection on 8/28 (autopay). Repeated calls to CS were no help. The typical response was "your card in open. Wait another day." Called again on 8/29; same result. Started feeling like I was being lied to. I tried calling all day yesterday and late last night. Response was about a high call volume (at 10pm on Friday?). I have to assume there is a server error, if the phones are jammed up into the late evening hours (ET).
Called again very early this morning. After a 30 minute wait, I finally spoke with an agent. Their answer was that the card is good; just pay in person. Transferred to a supervisor after 20 minutes. My call was immediately disconnected. Called back; transferred to a supervisor; put on perpetual hold. Called back. Finally connected to an agent. No help. Can send new card, but current account will be closed. Like others before me, DE seems to create more problems than it solves. In my case, I live in a rural area with no transportation. I had planned to purchase a cheap car, but now that's not possible. My phone bill is past due. I expect it to be disconnected any time. This, in turn, creates another problem. How do I activate my new card without a phone?
I was informed by one agent that a new card was issued on 8/27 to replace my current card which expires in 60 days. Seems to be more than a coincidence that my card was frozen at the same time a new card was mailed. I want to thank others for their feedback about setting up a money transfer and problems they experienced. Very helpful.
LindaMc Caysville, GA
Staff
Reviewed Aug. 30, 2024
My account was hacked and nearly cleaned out for at least the 5th time since getting the card. My card was deactivated when I reported the theft and I will be charged $13.50 to get another one within two business days. Bills that are automatically deducted from my account won't be paid before I get another one, causing me more hassle and anxiety. I firmly believe these fraudulent transactions are due to dishonest employees at Direct Express. Thousands of people have been ripped off because of this company.
garyLas Cruces, NM
Customer ServicePunctuality & SpeedStaff
Reviewed Aug. 30, 2024
Working on the old military theory of: "Once is an accident" (my card was declined even though I had far more money than the transaction required in the account). "Twice is a coincidence" (unable to access my account and had to open an entirely new account with them for information, then they couldn't explain why the card was declined, but they would send a replacement card). "Third time is enemy action" (Card still hasn't arrived and there is no way to speak to a rep in customer svc without it). Tried email and phone contact with no results... I truly feel this is retribution for having my SS routed to a bank instead.
What's Next?Hampton, VA
Customer Service
Reviewed Aug. 15, 2024
One of the worst companies I've ever been forced to deal with. Signed up with them to receive my disability payments when I didn't have access to a bank account, had one payment deposited with them and they're still keeping it from me. I've been trying for half a month to transfer the funds to my real bank account and they keep rejecting the transfer even after I emailed them the required photos to "verify my identity" (essentially everything an identity thief would need). The hang up? My ID has no apartment number while my bank info does. Customer service said the case was "escalated" and I'd hear from his superiors within 48 hours, but still no call or email. I'm going to have to buy money orders with my funds and then deposit them into my bank to get my money back from this horrible company called Direct Express. Utter garbage....
ShawnMorgan Hill, CA
Verified purchase
Customer ServiceContract & TermsStaff
Reviewed Aug. 11, 2024
I am Shawn **, spouse of Jay **, and am authorized by Jay to handle his fraud claim. We sincerely believe that there is a willful intent to defer liability of loss due to fraudulent activity to the customers. It is egregious and unjust to subject the vulnerable people in our society (i.e. seniors, disabled, low-income, etc.) to these deceptive practices.
We have been battling USDX for months trying to recover funds that were stolen by online cybercriminals. We have provided more than adequate evidence that these fraudulent transactions were not authorized or performed by my Jay, the account holder, and that based on Google’s instructions, policy and procedure on fraud claims, these are in fact, unauthorized, fraudulent transactions of which the financial institution is responsible. This claim has been opened, denied, closed, reopened, escalated, denied and closed over and over again to no avail. We keep receiving vague, template denial letters with unfounded dispositions. Now we don’t get any response at all.
To lose almost half of a $1900 monthly social security deposit when it’s your only source of income is debilitating to say the least but then to be told that you performed these 50+ transactions inside in one morning is basically suggesting that your claim is one big lie. It’s a slap in the face and insult upon injury. Additionally, their processes for obtaining documents and filling a claim is archaic and practically obsolete in this day and age of technology and is obviously designed to delay and discourage any hope of recovering your funds.
Upon additional research, we found out that it appears USDX has been embroiled in multiple class action lawsuits relating to fraud complaints. So even as these lawsuits are being settled, the same unscrupulous practices continue. Where is the accountability and why was USDX’s contract renewed by the Federal Government again? It appears the only ones really benefiting from these lawsuits are the attorneys and USDX. No surprise there. We retained our collection of backup documentation and research notes which are available upon your request.
Jay has since changed bank accounts with the help of our local Social Security office manager at the Gilroy, California location for which we are grateful but are still out the $700+ and no closer to any hope of recovery or some sort of satisfactory resolution. The attached document is a partial listing of the fraudulent transactions we have disputed. We cannot provide a receipt as indicated below because these are not purchases. We provided proof of this by submitting Jay’s purchase history on Google which is proof of a negative - these transactions are not recorded. Jay’s Direct Express account was breached and the funds systematically deducted, and his and his account depleted in a matter of minutes only limited by the funds remaining in his account at the time. Jay is still receiving “hits” on this deactivated account by fraudsters still attempting to extract more money.
One last comment, why doesn’t USDX implement the same technologies that other financial institutions have to deter and prevent these breaches? No flags, no notifications of potential fraud activity or suspension of the account until proof is provided that the transactions are authorized. Essentially no effective firewalls in place to protect the account holders from theft.
MicheleBuffalo, NY
Punctuality & Speed
Reviewed Aug. 7, 2024
I waited on hold on two occasions in one day for over 6 hours, 20 minutes and 14 seconds. DE invalidated my card on the first of the month. After talking to CS, they assured me I could use my card. I can use it in store, but not online. I am legally blind and am physically disabled and walk with difficulty. I do all of my shopping online. I pay my bills online, and these morons shut down my card because of online purchases. I incurred late fees because of this inept organization. I tried calling Comerica's complaint Dept. and the automated system either hangs up on me or sends me to Direct Express. Needless to say, I will be switching to a local bank where I can talk to humans if I have concerns about my account. It's bad enough that I have to live on the pittance that SSI provides, but to have that money inaccessible to me with no support from the card company or the bank is unforgivable.
Comerica contacts:
Commerce - Customer Support: https://www.comerica.com/site-tools/resources/contact-us.html
info [at] comerica.com. 800.521.1190
Corporate Contacts:
Nicole Hogan Work Phone: 214-462-6657 Email: nihogan[at]comerica.com
Louis Mora Work Phone: 214-462-6669 Email: lhmora[at]comerica.com
Arizona, Florida and Texas Contact:
Carmen Branch Work Phone: 214-462-6681 Email: crbranch[at]comerica.com
Michigan Contact:
Matt Barnhart Work Phone: 313-222-3694 Email: mpbarnhart[at]comerica.com
California Contact:
Louis Mora Work Phone: 214-462-6669 Email: lhmora[at]comerica.com
SEC filings for Comerica:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/28412/000104746918001569/a2234567zdef14a.htm
https://investor.comerica.com/sec-filings
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
