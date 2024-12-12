§ Correction: Comerica will continue to service cardholders until they register new account by Lynda Carson

BNY Mellon Bank To Be New Financial Agent For Directs Express Debit Card Program



My mistake. Sorry for any confusion. Comerica does not get a new 5-year contract to be the financial agent for Direct Express Debit Card Program.



BNY Mellon Bank To Be New Financial Agent For Direct Express Debit Card Program.



Reportedly, the new agreement is for five years, beginning January 3, 2025, with cardholder transition phased to minimize impact and ensure excellent customer support.



Customer migration communication is not expected to begin sooner than spring of 2025. The current program financial agent (Comerica) will continue to service existing cardholders until cardholders register for a new account.



Lynda Carson



>>>>>>>>>



