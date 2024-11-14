From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fake garbageman president elect picks for cabinet & administration horrify voters
Fake Garbageman President Elect In Garbage Truck:
Fake garbageman president elect picks for cabinet & administration horrify voters
By Lynda Carson - November 14, 2024
It’s November 14th, barely a week after the hoodwinked delusional voters in the so-called United States of America elected the convicted felon and fascist Donald J. Trump back into the White House, and Trump's pick for his cabinet and administration horrify voters, and citizens all across the nation. It appears that the voters who elected Trump back into the White House, may be getting more than what they bargained for.
Since the November 5 election, as planet earth orbits the sun at a speed of 67,000 miles per hour in the galaxy known as the Milky Way, the fake garbageman president elect and convicted felon Donald J. Trump has been very busy with his fascist anti-government crazed activities.
They call this democracy.
Reportedly, in addition to picking the madman right-wing extremist Matt Gaetz for the position of Attorney General, and fascist FOX news host Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense, the convicted felon Trump has announced numerous other despicable picks for his cabinet and administration positions that have horrified the voters, and people all across the nation, and the world.
Meanwhile, since it was announced that Trump won the November 5 election, recently it was reported that white supremacists waving Nazi flags in Howell, Michigan, KKK stomping ground, the Neo-Nazis, KKK, and white supremacists were celebrating Trump’s victory by gathering outside a performance of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
Additionally, Trump’s election win is a victory for the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, hate mongers, and misogynists who have been spreading their hatred and threats of violence and revenge all across the nation since Trump won the election.
The delusional voters who have been hoodwinked into believing that the convicted felon Trump supports the working class are in for a big surprise when they realize that Trump cares about them as much as he cares about having a pile of dog crap in his Big Mac sandwich on a Sunday morning, while he has breakfast with Evangelist, Franklin Graham.
That’s right. Evangelist, Franklin Graham, a son of evangelist Billy Graham, and the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritin’s Purse is a Trump supporter, who is also in bed with the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, hate mongers, and misogynists supporting Trump.
If he were alive today, it’s hard to imagine what Jesus might say about Evangelist, Franklin Graham, being a Trump supporter who is in bed with the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, hate mongers, and misogynists who are supporting Trump. The delusions and madness of the convicted felon Trump who has suggested that he has been anointed by GOD, has hoodwinked or bamboozled the Evangelist, Franklin Graham, and millions of others into believing the deranged mentally disturbed fantasies of Trump.
And if Franz Kafka were still around, just try to imagine what he may be thinking about the convicted felon Trump, and his fascist activities to become a dictator, and follower of Hitler, and Mussolini.
Republicans Will Control The White House, Senate and House of Representatives:
Trump’s election win over Kamala Harris, in addition to the Republican’s taking control of the Senate, and controlling a majority in the House of Representatives, is a catastrophe in the making for the government’s federal budget, and our nation’s federal assisted domestic programs.
The Democrats and Republicans have to pass another continuing resolution (federal budget) by December 21 to keep the federal government open. But the Republican hardliners may decide to shut the federal government down instead. It appears that major problems are ahead for our country very soon.
A catastrophe for our nation's federal domestic programs. As an example, Trump wanted to make drastic budget cuts to affordable housing programs when he was in the White House, as well as massive budget cuts to our nation's health care programs, education or public schools, food safety programs, water safety programs, Medicaid, Social Security, Medicare, and the ACA (Obamacare).
That’s right. All federal domestic programs meant to protect or assist the American people, including seniors, those with disabilities, food programs for the needy, nonprofit affordable housing projects, senior housing programs, and many, many other programs are now at risk.
Millions of people are now at grave risk of losing their housing and becoming homeless on the cold hearted streets of America in the near future, where the homeless and unhoused have been criminalized, and are landing in jail for failure to appear in court, or some other accusation meant to persecute the poor. For many, being homeless or unhoused is a death sentence.
Making matters worse, reportedly Trump wants the world’s richest man, union hating Elon Musk, to lead a government efficiency department to carry out catastrophic budget cuts to our nation’s federal domestic programs. Reportedly Trump said, “This will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies”.
What Trump and the Republicans plan to do to our country in the near future, means that the dire straits situation in our nation is Kafkaesque.
The Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act:
The maniacal convicted felon Trump is deranged with dastardly ambitions seeking absolute power to go after his so-called enemies. This includes nonprofit organizations and news organizations.
Reportedly, 52 House Democrats recently voted for a defeated bill enabling Trump to attack nonprofit organizations. Not only do the Democrats fail to support the working class at times through the years, but at times they support the worst of Trump’s ambitions, and activities. The bill may be revived in the next Congress when it is totally controlled by the fascist Republicans.
Reportedly, the bill that 52 Democrats supported? It was, “Legislation that would have handed President-elect Donald Trump sweeping power to investigate and shutter news outlets, government watchdogs, humanitarian organizations, and other nonprofits was defeated in the House of Representatives on Tuesday after a coalition of progressive advocacy groups and lawmakers mobilized against it, warning of the bill’s dire implications for the right to dissent.”
Below is a full list of Democrats who voted to support the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act:
• Colin Allred
• Nikki Budzinski
• Yadira Caraveo
• Ed Case
• Kathy Castor
• Jim Costa
• Angie Craig
• Henry Cuellar
• Sharice Davids
• Don Davis
• Debbie Dingell
• Lois Frankel
• Jared Golden
• Vicente Gonzalez
• Josh Gottheimer
• Josh Harder
• Jahana Hayes
• Steny Hoyer
• Marcy Kaptur
• Greg Landsman
• Susie Lee
• Mike Levin
• Kathy Manning
• Lucy McBath
• Grace Meng
• Gwen Moore
• Jared Moskowitz
• Frank Mrvan
• Donald Norcross
• Frank Pallone
• Jimmy Panetta
• Chris Pappas
• Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
• Pat Ryan
• Adam Schiff
• Brad Schneider
• Hillary Scholten
• Kim Schrier
• Brad Sherman
• Elissa Slotkin
• Eric Sorensen
• Greg Stanton
• Haley Stevens
• Marilyn Strickland
• Tom Suozzi
• Emilia Sykes
• Shri Thanedar
• Norma Torres
• Ritchie Torres
• Juan Vargas
• Gabe Vasquez
• Debbie Wasserman Schultz
￼
Our country is in dire straits, and a catastrophe in the making.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - November 14, 2024
It’s November 14th, barely a week after the hoodwinked delusional voters in the so-called United States of America elected the convicted felon and fascist Donald J. Trump back into the White House, and Trump's pick for his cabinet and administration horrify voters, and citizens all across the nation. It appears that the voters who elected Trump back into the White House, may be getting more than what they bargained for.
Since the November 5 election, as planet earth orbits the sun at a speed of 67,000 miles per hour in the galaxy known as the Milky Way, the fake garbageman president elect and convicted felon Donald J. Trump has been very busy with his fascist anti-government crazed activities.
They call this democracy.
Reportedly, in addition to picking the madman right-wing extremist Matt Gaetz for the position of Attorney General, and fascist FOX news host Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense, the convicted felon Trump has announced numerous other despicable picks for his cabinet and administration positions that have horrified the voters, and people all across the nation, and the world.
Meanwhile, since it was announced that Trump won the November 5 election, recently it was reported that white supremacists waving Nazi flags in Howell, Michigan, KKK stomping ground, the Neo-Nazis, KKK, and white supremacists were celebrating Trump’s victory by gathering outside a performance of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
Additionally, Trump’s election win is a victory for the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, hate mongers, and misogynists who have been spreading their hatred and threats of violence and revenge all across the nation since Trump won the election.
The delusional voters who have been hoodwinked into believing that the convicted felon Trump supports the working class are in for a big surprise when they realize that Trump cares about them as much as he cares about having a pile of dog crap in his Big Mac sandwich on a Sunday morning, while he has breakfast with Evangelist, Franklin Graham.
That’s right. Evangelist, Franklin Graham, a son of evangelist Billy Graham, and the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritin’s Purse is a Trump supporter, who is also in bed with the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, hate mongers, and misogynists supporting Trump.
If he were alive today, it’s hard to imagine what Jesus might say about Evangelist, Franklin Graham, being a Trump supporter who is in bed with the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, hate mongers, and misogynists who are supporting Trump. The delusions and madness of the convicted felon Trump who has suggested that he has been anointed by GOD, has hoodwinked or bamboozled the Evangelist, Franklin Graham, and millions of others into believing the deranged mentally disturbed fantasies of Trump.
And if Franz Kafka were still around, just try to imagine what he may be thinking about the convicted felon Trump, and his fascist activities to become a dictator, and follower of Hitler, and Mussolini.
Republicans Will Control The White House, Senate and House of Representatives:
Trump’s election win over Kamala Harris, in addition to the Republican’s taking control of the Senate, and controlling a majority in the House of Representatives, is a catastrophe in the making for the government’s federal budget, and our nation’s federal assisted domestic programs.
The Democrats and Republicans have to pass another continuing resolution (federal budget) by December 21 to keep the federal government open. But the Republican hardliners may decide to shut the federal government down instead. It appears that major problems are ahead for our country very soon.
A catastrophe for our nation's federal domestic programs. As an example, Trump wanted to make drastic budget cuts to affordable housing programs when he was in the White House, as well as massive budget cuts to our nation's health care programs, education or public schools, food safety programs, water safety programs, Medicaid, Social Security, Medicare, and the ACA (Obamacare).
That’s right. All federal domestic programs meant to protect or assist the American people, including seniors, those with disabilities, food programs for the needy, nonprofit affordable housing projects, senior housing programs, and many, many other programs are now at risk.
Millions of people are now at grave risk of losing their housing and becoming homeless on the cold hearted streets of America in the near future, where the homeless and unhoused have been criminalized, and are landing in jail for failure to appear in court, or some other accusation meant to persecute the poor. For many, being homeless or unhoused is a death sentence.
Making matters worse, reportedly Trump wants the world’s richest man, union hating Elon Musk, to lead a government efficiency department to carry out catastrophic budget cuts to our nation’s federal domestic programs. Reportedly Trump said, “This will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies”.
What Trump and the Republicans plan to do to our country in the near future, means that the dire straits situation in our nation is Kafkaesque.
The Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act:
The maniacal convicted felon Trump is deranged with dastardly ambitions seeking absolute power to go after his so-called enemies. This includes nonprofit organizations and news organizations.
Reportedly, 52 House Democrats recently voted for a defeated bill enabling Trump to attack nonprofit organizations. Not only do the Democrats fail to support the working class at times through the years, but at times they support the worst of Trump’s ambitions, and activities. The bill may be revived in the next Congress when it is totally controlled by the fascist Republicans.
Reportedly, the bill that 52 Democrats supported? It was, “Legislation that would have handed President-elect Donald Trump sweeping power to investigate and shutter news outlets, government watchdogs, humanitarian organizations, and other nonprofits was defeated in the House of Representatives on Tuesday after a coalition of progressive advocacy groups and lawmakers mobilized against it, warning of the bill’s dire implications for the right to dissent.”
Below is a full list of Democrats who voted to support the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act:
• Colin Allred
• Nikki Budzinski
• Yadira Caraveo
• Ed Case
• Kathy Castor
• Jim Costa
• Angie Craig
• Henry Cuellar
• Sharice Davids
• Don Davis
• Debbie Dingell
• Lois Frankel
• Jared Golden
• Vicente Gonzalez
• Josh Gottheimer
• Josh Harder
• Jahana Hayes
• Steny Hoyer
• Marcy Kaptur
• Greg Landsman
• Susie Lee
• Mike Levin
• Kathy Manning
• Lucy McBath
• Grace Meng
• Gwen Moore
• Jared Moskowitz
• Frank Mrvan
• Donald Norcross
• Frank Pallone
• Jimmy Panetta
• Chris Pappas
• Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
• Pat Ryan
• Adam Schiff
• Brad Schneider
• Hillary Scholten
• Kim Schrier
• Brad Sherman
• Elissa Slotkin
• Eric Sorensen
• Greg Stanton
• Haley Stevens
• Marilyn Strickland
• Tom Suozzi
• Emilia Sykes
• Shri Thanedar
• Norma Torres
• Ritchie Torres
• Juan Vargas
• Gabe Vasquez
• Debbie Wasserman Schultz
￼
Our country is in dire straits, and a catastrophe in the making.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network